Palestinian Freedom Fighters To Find Refuge In Malaysia Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Malaysia has stepped forward to accept 15 Palestinian freedom fighters who have endured years of detention in Israeli prisons, marking a significant development in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced on Tuesday (18 March).

The liberation of these Palestinian resistance members comes as part of a carefully negotiated ceasefire agreement facilitated through diplomatic efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.

The agreement involves a reciprocal exchange, with Hamas releasing Israeli captives while Israel frees Palestinian prisoners.

Some of these Palestinians whom I categorise as freedom fighters have been languishing in Israeli jails for up to 30 years.

A Measured Approach to Palestinian Support

Malaysia joins other Muslim-majority nations, including Turkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Indonesia, in this solidarity initiative, demonstrating the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) unified support for the Palestinian cause.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that while countries like Lebanon and Egypt accept hundreds of freed fighters, Malaysia’s commitment to hosting 15 represents a meaningful yet manageable contribution.

This is not merely about providing shelter; it’s about fulfilling our international responsibilities as a nation that has consistently stood at the forefront of supporting the Palestinian struggle.

Malaysian officials are currently selecting and processing the fighters who will be granted refuge, with arrangements following protocols similar to those previously established for Syrian refugees.

The minister urged Malaysians to understand this initiative as part of the nation’s commitment to Palestinian liberation, emphasizing that accepting these resistance fighters serves the greater goal of maintaining the ceasefire and working toward lasting peace in Palestine, amid rising death tolls.

Public Sentiment Shifts on Palestinian Refugees

The announcement follows recent incidents that have tested Malaysia’s refugee management capabilities.

In early 2025, tensions emerged at a federal holding facility where Palestinian refugees, brought in under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s humanitarian initiative, protested against conditions and slow processing times.

These incidents included property damage and a bonfire protest by frustrated Palestinians seeking to return to Egypt.

The situation reflects a shifting domestic landscape, where public sentiment has become more complex since Hamas’s October 2023 operations against Israel.

Some Malaysians have begun drawing parallels between Palestinian refugees and previous concerns about Rohingya refugees, while others have expressed controversial views suggesting that resettlement might deny Palestinians their “right to martyrdom”

Public sentiment increasingly reflects Malaysia’s complex multiethnic makeup, with different communities weighing humanitarian, economic, and security concerns differently.

PAS dan Bersatu kata Anwar tali barut Israel. Mendokong Yahudi.



MCA pula kata Anwar ni dah jadi Perdana Menteri Palestin. Hasut orang Cina bila penduduk majoriti nak bantu saudara seagama.



Nampak tak macam mana propaganda politik diguna. Dua naratif berbeza diguna untuk… pic.twitter.com/qNCpStNUTW — Liyana Marzuki (@liyana_marzuki) January 31, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from NST and Astro Awani.

