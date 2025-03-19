Lazada Malaysia Launches 13th Birthday Sale With Digital Vault, RM27 Deals
From 24-27 March, the platform is rolling out a heist-themed celebration where customers can crack open digital hippo banks for vouchers worth up to RM100, while brave souls can attempt a real-world vault break at MyTOWN Shopping Centre for a chance to snag an Apple Watch SE.
Southeast Asia’s e-commerce giant Lazada is marking its 13th anniversary with an “Epic Birthday Sale” featuring digital vault-breaking activities and deals as low as RM27.
The sale, from 24 March at 8 pm to 27 March, introduces several new interactive elements, including a digital “hippo bank-breaking” game offering shopping vouchers worth up to RM100.
From 19 March, shoppers can access this feature through a special microsite by searching “Lazada Epic Birthday Surprise” on Google.
Lucky participants will also receive digital Lazzie cards, with 13 winners standing to share a RM21,000 prize pool featuring products from premium brands like Apple, Dyson, and SK-II.
Lazada Combines Digital and Physical Shopping Experience
The company is combining online and offline experiences with a physical “Epic Birthday Vault” event at MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur, on 22 March.
Visitors can participate in an in-person version of the savings bank challenge for a chance to win an Apple Watch SE and campaign vouchers.
The sale’s crown jewel is its RM27 All Out Deals, featuring an impressive roster of premium brands: Beacon, Bose, Chow Sang Sang, Cricut, DDPAI, Ecovacs, Getha, GOOJODOQ, GTGAMEZ, Habib, Honor, JBL, KAPAS, KitchenZ, Kormaz, Kun, Levoit, Marshall, SAMEL, Tineco, TP-Link, TTRacing, and UGREEN.
This milestone birthday reflects Lazada’s commitment to always being the better platform, emphasizing the delivery of value and an exceptional customer experience.
@lazada_my Promo Jualan 3.3 Lazada keep playing in my mind! Baucar up to RM1,000 + Discounts up to 90% + Free Shipping for all—memang rugi kalau tak shopping! #LazadaMY #LazadaEpicRayaSale ♬ original sound – Lazada Malaysia
Ramadan-Ready Deals: Special Hours, Special Savings
Coinciding with Ramadan, the sale includes specialized Sahur (3-8 am) and Moreh (8 pm to 12 am) deals on dates, snacks, and nutritional supplements.
With platform-wide free shipping, discounts up to 90% off, and stackable vouchers worth up to RM1,000, Lazada’s making sure this birthday party won’t break shoppers’ banks – unless it’s their digital hippo ones.
The platform has also introduced a new feature where users can earn up to RM150 in LazCash by typing “LazzieChatHunt” in the Message+ function.
Shoppers are encouraged to follow #LazadaEpicBirthdaySurprise and #LazadaMY on social media for real-time updates on the sale events.
