Lazada Malaysia Launches 13th Birthday Sale With Digital Vault, RM27 Deals

Southeast Asia’s e-commerce giant Lazada is marking its 13th anniversary with an “Epic Birthday Sale” featuring digital vault-breaking activities and deals as low as RM27.

The sale, from 24 March at 8 pm to 27 March, introduces several new interactive elements, including a digital “hippo bank-breaking” game offering shopping vouchers worth up to RM100.

From 19 March, shoppers can access this feature through a special microsite by searching “Lazada Epic Birthday Surprise” on Google.

Lucky participants will also receive digital Lazzie cards, with 13 winners standing to share a RM21,000 prize pool featuring products from premium brands like Apple, Dyson, and SK-II.

Lazada Combines Digital and Physical Shopping Experience

The company is combining online and offline experiences with a physical “Epic Birthday Vault” event at MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur, on 22 March.

Visitors can participate in an in-person version of the savings bank challenge for a chance to win an Apple Watch SE and campaign vouchers.

The sale’s crown jewel is its RM27 All Out Deals, featuring an impressive roster of premium brands: Beacon, Bose, Chow Sang Sang, Cricut, DDPAI, Ecovacs, Getha, GOOJODOQ, GTGAMEZ, Habib, Honor, JBL, KAPAS, KitchenZ, Kormaz, Kun, Levoit, Marshall, SAMEL, Tineco, TP-Link, TTRacing, and UGREEN.

This milestone birthday reflects Lazada’s commitment to always being the better platform, emphasizing the delivery of value and an exceptional customer experience.

Ramadan-Ready Deals: Special Hours, Special Savings

Coinciding with Ramadan, the sale includes specialized Sahur (3-8 am) and Moreh (8 pm to 12 am) deals on dates, snacks, and nutritional supplements.

With platform-wide free shipping, discounts up to 90% off, and stackable vouchers worth up to RM1,000, Lazada’s making sure this birthday party won’t break shoppers’ banks – unless it’s their digital hippo ones.

The platform has also introduced a new feature where users can earn up to RM150 in LazCash by typing “LazzieChatHunt” in the Message+ function.

Shoppers are encouraged to follow #LazadaEpicBirthdaySurprise and #LazadaMY on social media for real-time updates on the sale events.

