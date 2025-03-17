[Watch] ‘Pakcik’ In Religious Garb Demands Chinese Youth’s ID During Ramadan Eating Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine meal at Family Mart in Angsana Mall, Johor Bahru, turned into a heated confrontation when an elderly man, presumably a Malay, confronted a young Chinese patron.

Despite having no legal authority to do so, he allegedly demanded to see the Chinese boy’s national identity card (MyKad) for eating during Ramadan fasting hours.

The incident, which has gained traction on social media, began when the elderly man approached the youth and asked if he was Chinese.

After receiving confirmation, he inexplicably demanded to see the young man’s MyKad.

When the Chinese youth refused—well within his rights—the situation reportedly turned physical, with the elderly man allegedly becoming aggressive.

Kes di Family Mart Angsana Mall, Johor Bahru:



Saya hanya makan secara biasa dan pak cik tu tanya saya orang Cina ke tak. Saya jawab ya sebab itu soalan biasa. Lepas tu dia nak saya tunjukkan IC saya walaupun kita tak boleh tunjuk IC kepada orang yang tidak dikenali.

(Bebenang) pic.twitter.com/qgnAOPLYH1 — bingbingE656/Elijah 🇲🇾🍉 (@bingbinge656) March 16, 2025

Ramadan Tensions: When Personal Faith Meets Public Space

Why should he have to show his IC? The uncle isn’t even police – wrote a social media user describing the incident.

The uncle got angry just because someone was eating during Ramadan. He’s Chinese—what’s the issue? The uncle even resorted to physical aggression, probably because he didn’t believe the young man was Chinese.

The incident has sparked debate about religious policing by civilians and highlights ongoing tensions during the fasting month.

As the social media post pointedly notes: “There are designated cafes and shops open for dining during this period. Fasting is about controlling your own hunger and thirst, not controlling others.”

This confrontation raises serious questions about civilian overreach and religious tolerance in Malaysia’s multicultural society, particularly during Ramadan.

Many criticised the elderly man’s actions as unreasonable and overstepping boundaries, while others questioned his presence in a food establishment during fasting hours.

Comments ranged from calls to involve the police, criticism of the uncle’s mental state, to more measured responses advocating for better mutual understanding, with one user pointedly asking why the elderly man was even inside a food establishment if he was so concerned about people eating during Ramadan.

setiap tahun melayu akan bergaduh supaya bangsa lain kena hormat melayu tengah berpuasa



Untuk melayu :

Puasa itu belajar menghormati, bukan minta dihormati.. pic.twitter.com/vY8qBreVrn — I'm from kodiang you know (@belialrising) March 11, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.