This Fashion Model Grew Up In Malaysia And Code-Switches Like A Queen!

Whether you’re a Malay, Chinese, or Indian person living in Malaysia, the local accent is unique to the country and not difficult to recognise as it reflects the rich multicultural and multilingual society here.

As long as you’re a local, you won’t have any problems understanding someone speaking in a heavy Malaysian accent.

So, it’s usually not surprising when you hear your neighbour or relatives speak in this accent. But when a non-local who grew up in Malaysia does it, well, let’s just say it’s quite amazing to hear them speak the way we do.

Code-switching accents

French-Indian fashion model Salomé Das shared her recent Ramadan bazaar visit at Sungai Penchala, Segambut, through a video uploaded on TikTok.

To those who are unfamiliar with her, the first thing you would notice is that she would code-switch (when a person alternates between two or more languages while they speak) from an English accent, to an Indian accent, and then later in the video, to a Malay accent. She can also speak French and Bahasa Melayu (give or take a few errors but still impressive nonetheless!).

As she and her mother prepare to head out, Salomé forgets her shawl and did not want to leave yet because she wanted to be modestly dressed (how sopan!).

At the bazaar, Salomé visits several stalls and speaks to the vendors in Bahasa Melayu while asking them to make her food pedas like a true Malaysian. As she and her mother walked through the bazaar, they checked out more of the food there and made conversation with other vendors as well.

The next part of the video shows Salomé back at home to review the dishes she picked out at the Ramadan bazaar.

@salomedas Do you like my roti john song lol? I think I discovered my new fav meal today 😍 Litch editing Pt 2 rn as we speak 🤭 ♬ Life Is Simple (Move Your Body) – Maesic & Marshall Jefferson & Salomé Das

In a second part of the video that was posted separately, she tries out various sambals with a plate of white rice, some dendeng balado, fish with sambal hijau, pucuk manis masak lemak, and cili eggplant. She even goes full Asian and uses her hands to eat rice!

@salomedas Malaysian food..the gift that keeps on giving…😍🤤 btw if someone can tell me what exactly those veggies were pls…I wanna try cook at home hihi ♬ Life Is Simple (Move Your Body) – Maesic & Marshall Jefferson & Salomé Das

Many were impressed with her understanding of Bahasa Melayu and ability to speak it, while others were amazed at how she uses her hands to eat and her choice of lauk combinations.

German-born, French-Indian living in Malaysia

Salomé was born in Munich, Germany, to a French mother and Indian father. She explained in a TikTok video that while her mum was pregnant with her, her father was struggling to make ends meet until one of his colleagues at work presented an opportunity to start his own business.

Her father took up his colleague’s offer and gave most of his savings to start a company, only to find out later that his colleague had disappeared with the money.

After losing almost everything they had, stress and anxiety drove her father to desperately find a job. He eventually found work, but it required him to move to Malaysia. And so, three months after Salomé was born, they all moved and have been living here ever since.

Aside from being a full-time model, she also occasionally reviews Malaysian foods such as banana leaf rice and hokkien mee on her TikTok account.

After knowing this story, it’s no surprise she picked up the Malaysian accent!

