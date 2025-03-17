Mid-Air Medical Drama Forces Malaysia-China AirAsia Flight To Divert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu was forced to make an emergency landing today after a passenger lost consciousness mid-flight, requiring immediate medical attention.

The aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 9:19 AM (Malaysian time) and was initially scheduled to arrive at Chengdu’s Tianfu International Airport at 2:55 PM (Chinese time).

However, the journey took an unexpected turn when a 60-year-old Malaysian woman travelling alone became unresponsive during the flight.

Rock KK, a media professional aboard the flight, provided firsthand accounts through the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu.

We heard an urgent announcement requesting medical assistance. Several passengers, including a male passenger with medical knowledge, immediately responded. Flight attendants performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the unconscious passenger while the pilots coordinated an emergency landing.

Rock KK’s social media post documenting the three-hour delay caused by the emergency landing and subsequent international flight protocols. (Pix: Xiaohongshu)

Emergency Landing and Delays

The aircraft diverted to Kunming Changshui International Airport in Yunnan province, landing at approximately 1:00 PM local time.

Emergency medical services were waiting on the tarmac, and the unconscious passenger was promptly transferred to an ambulance for hospital treatment.

Due to international flight protocols requiring coordination between Chinese aviation authorities, Malaysian airlines, and local emergency services, the aircraft remained grounded at Kunming for approximately three hours.

The flight eventually resumed at 4:00 PM and reached Chengdu around 6:00 PM—more than three hours behind schedule.

The AirAsia Kuala Lumpur-Chengdu service’s flight path shows the unexpected detour to Kunming. (Pix: FlightRadar24)

Ripple Effects

The incident created a cascade of disruptions:

The return flight from Chengdu to Kuala Lumpur was cancelled

Connecting passengers at Chengdu’s Tianfu International Airport faced extended delays

Affected travellers were provided hotel accommodations until the early morning hours

The incident also generated significant discussion on Chinese social media platforms, with passengers sharing their experiences.

Some debate arose regarding the technical terminology of whether it was an “emergency landing” or a “forced landing.”

However, aviation experts clarify that “emergency landing” is the correct term for medical emergencies.

An affected passenger showing her hotel room provided by the airline. (Pix: Xiaohongshu)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.