Deadly Precision: Israeli Strike Claims Eight Malaysian NGO Aid Workers In Gaza

Eight Gazans working for a Malaysian non-governmental organisation (NGO) were killed when Israeli forces struck their relief convoy in northern Gaza on Saturday (15 March).

The tragedy marked one of the deadliest attacks on foreign aid personnel since the conflict began.

The workers, all representing the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), were killed around 1:30 PM local time in Beit Lahiya while setting up emergency shelters for displaced Palestinian families.

The eight MAPIM workers killed in the attack have been identified as:

Mahmoud Yahya Al-Sarraj

Bilal Hossam Oqeila

Mahmoud Samir Oselim

Mahmoud Khaled Oselim

Mohammed Al-Ghafeer

Hazem Ghareeb

Bilal Abu Matar

Ahmad Hamad

Aid Workers Targeted Despite Clear Identification

In what critics called a disturbing attempt to justify the killing of humanitarian workers, Israeli military officials issued a controversial statement, labelling the aid workers as ‘terrorists operating a drone’ – a claim that was immediately denounced as false by MAPIM and international observers.

Human rights organizations pointed out that this follows a pattern of Israeli forces using terrorism allegations to rationalize attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers.

The victims were clearly identifiable aid workers from MAPIM, wearing distinctive humanitarian mission markings and actively setting up emergency shelters for displaced Palestinian families when they were struck.

MAPIM President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said in a statement that this was a direct attack on a clearly marked humanitarian mission.

Our team was establishing shelters for displaced families when Israeli forces struck, showing complete disregard for humanitarian operations.

The incident has further intensified international scrutiny of the Israeli military’s targeting practices and what humanitarian organizations describe as a concerning pattern of attacks on aid workers in Gaza.

MAPIM’s Resilience Amid Tragedy: Continuing the Mission

Three of the victims were media personnel documenting MAPIM’s aid distribution efforts.

Despite this devastating loss, MAPIM has successfully established 1,000 temporary shelters in Gaza and is committed to continuing humanitarian operations.

While we mourn our fallen colleagues, our mission to support the Palestinian people remains unwavering.

The organization has called for:

Immediate UN intervention and investigation into the attack

An immediate ceasefire

Unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza

Malaysia’s Bridge to Global Islamic Humanitarian Aid

MAPIM, established in October 2012, is a coalition of Malaysian Islamic organizations dedicated to championing Islamic causes and humanitarian efforts.

The organization operates from its headquarters in Shah Alam, Selangor, coordinating various humanitarian initiatives across borders.

The organization has recently expanded its Gaza operations and launched ambitious projects, including the development of Malaysia’s first Waqf City project in Gaza.

This demonstrates Malaysia’s long-term commitment to Palestinian reconstruction efforts.

In February 2025, MAPIM led regional coordination by establishing a dedicated secretariat for sustainable reconstruction in Gaza.

It collaborated with YADIM (Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia) and international NGOs to develop comprehensive post-war rebuilding plans.

Before this tragic incident, MAPIM had successfully established 1,000 temporary shelters in Gaza, working through an extensive network of local and international partners.

The organization’s dual approach of direct humanitarian aid and public advocacy had made it a prominent voice in Malaysia’s solidarity movement with Palestine, regularly drawing thousands to its rallies and humanitarian fundraising events.

