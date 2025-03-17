DAP Leadership Overhaul: Lim Dynasty Falls, Party Opens Door To Royal Titles

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) marked a historic transition in its leadership over the weekend, with Damansara MP Gobind Singh Deo retaining his top position from 2022 with the highest votes (2,785) in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) elections.

The results signal a dramatic shift in party dynamics.

Former chairman Lim Guan Eng barely secured the 26th position.

At the same time, his sister and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying suffered a major defeat, failing to make even the Top 30 – a stark contrast to her previous 15th position.

Several prominent leaders saw significant changes in their rankings:

Secretary-General Anthony Loke, also the Transport Minister and Seremban MP, dropped two spots from 3rd to 5th.

Penang DAP chairman and Human Resource Minister Steven Sim, also the Bukit Mertajam MP, declined from 7th to 11th.

Perak DAP chief and Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, who represents Teluk Intan, fell slightly from 12th to 13th.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who is also the Segambut MP, experienced a dramatic drop from 5th to 15th.

Former Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, the Seputeh MP, was previously ranked 4th in 2022 but failed to make the Top 30.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng fell out of the ranking entirely.

Ethnic Breakdown Shows Room for Growth

The 2025 CEC election results paint a clear picture of the party’s ethnic composition.

Top 10: Chinese (90%, nine members), Indian (10%, one member), no Malay representation

Top 20: Chinese (90%, 18 members), Indian (5%, one member), Malay (5%, one member)

Top 30: Chinese (80%, 24 members), Indian (13.3%, four members), Malay (6.7%, two members)

Two Malay leaders – Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan and Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman – secured positions at 20th and 21st places, marking a historic first in DAP’s history for Malay representation through direct election.

The party’s Borneo representation showed remarkable strength, with East Malaysian leaders securing impressive rankings.

The CEC now includes Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, Sandakan MP Vivian Wong, and Lanang MP and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Alice Lau, occupying positions 2, 9, 12, and 16, respectively.

Analysis and Future Implications

According to James Chin of the University of Tasmania, Gobind’s continued chairmanship could help DAP reconnect with the Indian community, where support has shifted to PKR.

The Perak faction has emerged as DAP’s most cohesive group, while Lim, following his poor showing, has been appointed as adviser.

In his heyday: Lim (right) dominates a press conference during the 2014 Teluk Intan by-election, a far cry from his current position at 26th in DAP’s leadership ranks. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The dramatic leadership restructuring could influence similar transitions in other Pakatan Harapan component parties.

While the CEC results show some progress in diversity, observers note the need for more vigorous Malay representation to enhance the party’s multiracial appeal.

With this new leadership lineup and policy changes, DAP appears set for a different direction.

It will emphasize generational renewal, greater ethnic diversity, and a more accommodating stance toward traditional institutions while maintaining its reform agenda.

DAP Relaxes Rules on State Awards and Titles in Major Policy Shift

In a significant policy change, Loke announced the party has relaxed its long-standing restrictions on leaders accepting state awards and honorific titles from Sultans and State Governors.

This marks a departure from the traditional party stance on such honours.

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said he will leave it to DAP if he should be penalised for breaching its policy for party members to only accept titles after they were retired. pic.twitter.com/8jj04UUOFk — Daily Express Malaysia (@DailyExpress_MY) October 9, 2023

Loke explained that the newly elected CEC would discuss the proposal in detail.

As we are now part of various state governments and the Federal Government, we certainly need to review these conditions in our policy. These conditions (on accepting Datukships) cannot be too strict, especially when state Sultans wish to bestow titles on our elected representatives.

Loke cited a specific example involving Selangor’s Local Government and Tourism Exco member Ng Suee Lim.

The party’s strict rules previously prevented Ng from accepting a Datukship despite Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor openly expressing his desire to confer the title.

Under the party’s rules, he couldn’t accept it. If Ng Suee Lim were to decline, it would be seen as disrespectful to the Sultan, and he actually wants to accept the title.

