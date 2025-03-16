[Watch] Woman Falls From Federal Highway Overpass Despite Food Delivery Rider’s Rescue Attempt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman fell from an overpass on Federal Highway near I-City in Shah Alam on Saturday afternoon (15 March), causing significant traffic congestion and sparking discussion on social media about mental health and public safety.

Eyewitnesses reported that a food delivery rider attempted to intervene before the woman jumped but was unsuccessful.

The incident was captured on video and widely shared across social platforms, with many commenters expressing concern about the woman’s condition.

The woman did not survive the fall.

Public Reaction Mixed Between Sympathy and Criticism

The incident prompted varied reactions online, with some expressing sympathy for the woman’s mental health struggles while others criticized the disruption to traffic.

Several commenters noted concerns about public safety, pointing out that the woman could have endangered motorists below, particularly motorcyclists.

Some social media users called for improved barriers on highway overpasses to prevent similar incidents.

Others warned about sharing scam links under the guise of providing video footage of the incident.

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysian Influencer Goes Live On TikTok To Talk About Wife’s Fatal Fall From Subang Jaya Condo

READ MORE: Authorities Want School To Provide Report On Student’s Alleged Academic Pressure

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.