[Watch] Woman Falls From Federal Highway Overpass Despite Food Delivery Rider’s Rescue Attempt
The incident has raised concerns about public safety and prompted calls for improved barriers on highway overpasses.
A woman fell from an overpass on Federal Highway near I-City in Shah Alam on Saturday afternoon (15 March), causing significant traffic congestion and sparking discussion on social media about mental health and public safety.
Eyewitnesses reported that a food delivery rider attempted to intervene before the woman jumped but was unsuccessful.
The incident was captured on video and widely shared across social platforms, with many commenters expressing concern about the woman’s condition.
The woman did not survive the fall.
Public Reaction Mixed Between Sympathy and Criticism
The incident prompted varied reactions online, with some expressing sympathy for the woman’s mental health struggles while others criticized the disruption to traffic.
Several commenters noted concerns about public safety, pointing out that the woman could have endangered motorists below, particularly motorcyclists.
Some social media users called for improved barriers on highway overpasses to prevent similar incidents.
Others warned about sharing scam links under the guise of providing video footage of the incident.
If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:
Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service
Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392
Talian Kasih
Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999
Befrienders KL
Tel: 03-7627 2929
Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia
Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)
Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327
FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind
MySejahtera Digital Healthcare
In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’
