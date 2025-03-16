[Watch] Student Left With Bloody, Broken Nose After Man’s Road Rage Attack, Suspect Arrested

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 17-year-old student was left with a bloodied, broken nose after being repeatedly punched by a 39-year-old man during a road rage incident near Saujana Impian, Kajang.

The suspect, identified as a travel agency consultant, was later arrested by police.

The violent confrontation occurred around 2:15 pm on Friday (14 March), shortly after Friday prayers, when what police described as a “traffic misunderstanding” escalated into physical assault.

The teenager sustained severe facial injuries and was rushed to Kajang Hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old victim filed a police report at approximately 9:24 pm the same day.

Victim Driving Without License, But Assault ‘Cannot be Justified’

“The victim sustained a nasal bone fracture from the assault and has received treatment at Kajang Hospital,” Kajang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said in a statement.

During the investigation, police discovered that the teenage victim was driving without a valid license and had been issued a traffic summons.

However, police emphasized that this does not justify the violent assault.

The suspect was apprehended at around 9:50 pm to assist with investigations.

Suspect Faces Grievous Hurt Charges Amid Rising Road Rage Cases

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and Section 279 of the Penal Code.

Police have urged witnesses or individuals with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Chalart Cinda Eh Nem or the nearest police station.

Police have also confirmed that the suspect will be remanded while investigations continue.

Road rage incidents in Malaysia have seen an uptick in recent years, with authorities warning of strict action against perpetrators of violence on public roads.

The incident has sparked discussions about road safety and anger management among Malaysian drivers.

