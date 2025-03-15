RM1.50 Per 30 Minutes: Malaysia’s New Approach To Drone Airspace Fees

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s drone industry is set for a dramatic transformation as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) quietly prepares to slash operational costs to as low as RM1.50 per 30 minutes of flying time—part of a comprehensive regulatory overhaul that will culminate in a new Civil Aviation Regulation (CAR) for Unmanned Aircraft Operations.

This “financial game-changer,” developed through close collaboration with key industry stakeholders, represents a progressive approach to addressing the evolving needs of the rapidly advancing drone ecosystem, though many operators remain unaware of the impending changes that will soon reshape the entire industry.

The new pricing structure is part of CAAM’s transition to a “cost-recovery” model that will introduce 22 new prices as part of a broader revision of Malaysia’s aviation fee structure covering both manned and unmanned aircraft operations.

Specifically, the “Application for airspace usage for unmanned aircraft in ‘open’ category” within Class G airspace will cost RM1.50 per 30 minutes of flight time—a rate that CAAM plans to maintain consistently through all implementation phases from 2025 to 2033.

This represents a dramatic reduction from the current system, which requires a flat RM250 fee plus additional RM50 daily charges from JUPEM (Department of Survey and Mapping), among others, as detailed in CAAM’s Advisory Information.

Class G airspace is uncontrolled, allowing both IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) and VFR (Visual Flight Rules) flights without any air traffic control clearance.

CAAM’s comprehensive overhaul of aviation fees is outlined in its Advisory Information 02/2024.

New Cost-Recovery Model to Revolutionize Malaysia’s Drone Operations

“This is the breakthrough both commercial and recreational operators have been waiting for,” says Lim Guang Ming, chief remote pilot of Drone Academy Asia, one of Malaysia’s first drone training institutions established in 2018.

Speaking to TRP, he pointed out that under the current system, a company or individual needing to fly regularly faces prohibitive costs.

Paying RM1.50 per hour makes compliance feasible and affordable for businesses of all sizes.

Drone Academy Asia, which introduced Malaysia’s first CAAM-recognized Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) program in 2022, has been preparing industrial clients from the oil and gas, plantation, and utility sectors for proper drone operation in anticipation of these regulatory changes.

“When we explain to our corporate clients that they’ll soon be paying based on actual usage rather than flat fees, their eyes light up,” Lim explains.

He said this could increase legitimate commercial drone operations tenfold within a year.

Usage-Based Pricing: How RM1.50 Per Half Hour Will Transform Drone Operations

Implementing a UAS Traffic Management System (UAS-TMS) similar to those already operational in Singapore and other advanced aviation markets is central to making this pricing model work.

The platform promises to streamline the tedious application process, potentially reducing approval times from weeks to under an hour.

Lim notes that the current regulations date back to 2016 and weren’t designed for today’s drone ecosystem.

The RM1.50 hourly rate reflects CAAM’s understanding that drones need to be regulated differently than traditional aircraft.

The new pricing structure removes a significant barrier to compliance for small businesses, such as wedding photographers and real estate agencies that use drones occasionally.

Many operate in legal grey areas because obtaining proper permissions is expensive and time-consuming.

Malaysia Poised to Become Southeast Asia’s Drone Hub by 2025

Lim acknowledges that CAAM has been quite supportive of the drone industry.

These changes reflect their understanding that drones are here to stay and that regulations need to evolve accordingly.

Drone Academy Asia’s comprehensive programs, which range from RM2,900 to RM6,500, cover everything from regulatory compliance and aerial photography to maintenance protocols and specialized mapping techniques—skills that remain essential even as regulatory costs decrease.

Is drone training mandatory? Not technically, but it’s highly recommended, Lim emphasizes.

The regulations are complex, and operators risk fines and potentially dangerous situations without proper training.

As Malaysia’s drone industry continues to expand—with applications ranging from agriculture and infrastructure inspection to filmmaking and delivery services—the RM1.50 per hour pricing model could position Malaysia as one of Southeast Asia’s most drone-friendly regulatory environments.

If CAAM’s timeline holds, the new UAS-TMS platform and fee structure should be operational by Q4 2025, potentially triggering a surge in legitimate commercial drone operations nationwide.

