Woman Shares Tutorial on Making Mini Well – Extremely Useful During Water Shortages at Home

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In times of unexpected water disruptions, many households find themselves scrambling for alternative water sources.

Recently, a creative woman from Keningau, Sabah, went viral for sharing a practical and innovative solution – a DIY mini well. Her video tutorial, originally posted on TikTok by user @marasadangke, has captured the attention of thousands and offers a lifeline for those dealing with water supply issues.

Simple Yet Effective

In the viral video, the woman demonstrates step-by-step how to create a small well using basic tools and items commonly found at home.

The process begins with her digging a hole in the ground until water begins to seep in from the underground source – a clear indicator of a nearby natural water table. Once she reaches the appropriate depth and width, she places a plastic basin with pre-drilled holes at the bottom into the hole. This allows the water to filter in naturally through the ground.

Image: TikTok | marasadangke

After that, she removes the initial dirty water until the water becomes clearer and more suitable for daily use. It’s important to note that this method only works in areas where there is a natural underground water source – typically near rivers or places with high groundwater levels.

Image: TikTok | marasadangke

A Life Hack for Rural Areas

The woman shares that this mini well has been incredibly helpful during times when the main water supply is cut off. Although the water collected may not be clean enough for drinking without treatment, it is perfectly usable for washing clothes, doing dishes, or even bathing.

Her creative and resourceful approach has resonated with many Malaysians, particularly those living in rural or semi-rural areas who may face frequent water supply interruptions. The video has since garnered over 610,000 views and around 29,500 likes on TikTok, with viewers praising her for sharing such a useful and practical solution.

Community reactions

Netizens flooded the comments with gratitude and admiration. Many expressed that the tutorial was not only educational but timely, especially during periods of drought or pipe maintenance by local water authorities. Some even shared their own experiences of using similar techniques in rural areas.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.