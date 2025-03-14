[Watch] When RM11,000 Buys Disappointment: The Pink Mercedes G-Class Paint Job From Hell

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Mercedes G-Class is an icon of rugged opulence—a vehicle that commands respect whether crawling through mud or parked outside five-star hotels.

When one woman decided to give her G-Wagen a bubblegum pink makeover, she expected a transformation worthy of her RM11,000 investment.

Instead, she got a masterclass in customer service disasters.

The woman took to social media to detail how what should have been a straightforward service turned into a month-long ordeal after she paid upfront in full for a complete paint job.

Pretty In Pink? More Like Pretty Pissed Off

The saga began innocently enough.

The owner commissioned CSK Auto Refinishing Specialist Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur for what should have been a straightforward colour change.

The shop promised a two-week turnaround, a timeline the customer was comfortable with since she wasn’t in desperate need of her vehicle.

But as anyone who’s ever dealt with contractors knows, timelines are often more fantasy than reality.

Two weeks stretched into four with minimal communication, setting the stage for an automotive nightmare of biblical proportions.

“That’s Just How It Is”: Shop Owner Dismisses Quality Concerns

When her G-Class finally returned from its month-long spa treatment, the owner immediately noticed something was off.

The pink finish—which should have been flawless given the premium price tag—was riddled with imperfections.

Uneven application, visible brush strokes, and mysterious bumps marred what should have been a showroom-quality finish.

Upon pointing out these issues, she initially received promises of rectification.

But the shop’s attitude quickly soured, culminating in the owner being told “memang macam ni” (that’s just how it is)—the Malaysian equivalent of “you get what you get and don’t get upset.”

Throughout subsequent interactions, the shop owner repeatedly characterized her as “yim chim” (Cantonese for picky) and “not understanding”—as if expecting quality workmanship after dropping five figures was somehow unreasonable.

Spare Tyre Cover Not Included in “Complete” Paint Job

The cherry on this customer service disaster sundae? Being told her “complete” paint job didn’t include the iconic spare tyre cover—that would be an extra RM450; thanks very much.

Apparently, in CSK Auto’s universe, a “complete” paint job doesn’t cover all visible exterior surfaces.

This would be like ordering a full manicure only to be told at the end that thumbs cost extra or a restaurant charging separately for the plate your food comes on.

Though frustrated beyond measure, the woman ultimately cut her losses rather than prolong the dispute, chalking it up to an expensive lesson learned.

Her story struck a chord with Malaysia’s luxury vehicle community, who flooded social media with support and shared horror stories.

The consensus was clear: when you pay premium prices, you deserve premium service—not gaslighting and nickel-and-diming.

Apology Falls Flat With Critics

Following the public relations firestorm, CSK Auto issued what they likely hoped would be a damage-controlling apology.

They expressed regret for their “attitude and communication throughout the service process,” blaming the issues on “a lack of face-to-face communication that led to misunderstandings.”

The company vaguely acknowledged that it ”fully recognizes that our approach may have disappointed or dissatisfied you” and offered to “do our best to make things right”, presumably hoping to salvage its rapidly deteriorating reputation.

But online commenters weren’t buying it, with many suggesting the generic, non-specific apology had all the hallmarks of being AI-generated.

Critics pointed out that the statement failed to address specific quality issues with the paintwork or explain the spare tyre cover controversy.

Ultimately, the woman is down eleven grand and change, but CSK Auto is down something far more valuable: its reputation.



Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.