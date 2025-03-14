[Watch] LRT Explosion Sounds Force Passengers To Evacuate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bang, bang, bang! A Light Rail Transit (LRT) train reportedly hit a foreign object and made an emergency stop.

Several explosions followed, causing passengers to be urgently evacuated from the train.

According to a video posted on social media, it was business as usual on the Kelana Jaya Line LRT when the train allegedly struck a foreign object, causing an emergency stop at a station.

Social media users mentioned that they heard at least three explosion sounds, which terrified them, so they stopped filming.

The video shows passengers screaming in fear after the explosion sounds, followed by everyone being “asked to disembark” while white smoke billowed from the train.

Emergency Measures as Kelana Jaya Line Faces Technical Disruption

Meanwhile, Rapid KL company posted on their official Facebook yesterday stating that due to a technical disruption between LRT Universiti Station and Abdullah Hukum Station, the Kelana Jaya Line train service experienced delays, and replacement trains had been activated.

The post also mentioned that trains from Putra Heights would continue to Gombak.

In contrast, trains from Gombak would continue to Putra Heights but use Platform 1 at Abdullah Hukum Station, LRT Universiti Station, and Kerinchi Station.

According to Rapid KL’s latest post, repair work will be conducted after operating hours, and they again apologise to those affected.

