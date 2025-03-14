Man With RM5,400 Monthly Salary Tries To Buy RM260k Mercedes, Uses Wife As Guarantor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man recently made waves online after a sales consultant exposed his attempt to purchase a Mercedes far beyond his financial means.

The sales consultant, identified as Parmin, shared screenshots on the social media platform Thread showing a conversation with a potential customer that left people facepalming.

The customer, who earns just RM5,400 per month, wanted a 2021 Mercedes GLA with a hefty price tag of RM260,000.

When the consultant reasonably suggested finding a guarantor with a higher income, the man offered his wife without disclosing her salary.

Luxury Dreams, Economy Budget: The Math Doesn’t Add Up

When Parmin pressed for details about the wife’s income, the customer became defensive and threatened to find another consultant who wouldn’t ask “so many questions.”

Parmin explained in his post that someone who recently increased their salary from RM1,800 to RM5,400 might suddenly feel wealthy.

Still, the reality of affording a luxury vehicle requires a much more substantial income.

The post quickly went viral, with many praising the consultant’s ethics and wondering about the financial literacy of someone willing to take on such a massive financial burden relative to their income.

While dreams are important, sometimes they must come with a reality check and a calculator.

Nah aku bagi free marketing.



Gaji rendah pun nak influence org beli kereta Honda? pic.twitter.com/vKkDMywcJr — ⭐ Anise (@aniskhalidi) October 10, 2021

READ MORE: ‘Engineers Can’t Drive National Cars’ – The RM3,500 Mistake

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.