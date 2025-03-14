Man Buys Murtabak “Same Size As Car Key” For RM6

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As prices continue to rise, people might understand market food is becoming more expensive, but it’s hard to accept when portion sizes dramatically shrink while prices increase.

Recently, a man shared a photo on his TikTok account @azfar55 that sparked heated discussion among netizens.

In the post, he compares his car key with a murtabak he just purchased, showing that the Murtabak was only slightly larger than his car key – ridiculously small.

The man humorously captioned, ” I just wanted to show off my car key I bought two years ago. It’s quite big, right?”

Many social media users asked about the price of this tiny murtabak, to which he replied: “RM6.”

The Great Shrinkflation

He added that he bought it near Bangi, Selangor, and the stall didn’t display prices or mention it was a “mini version” murtabak.

It was already 7 PM when he made the purchase, and upon opening the package at home, he was stunned.

The portion wasn’t enough to satisfy his 5-year-old child.

I didn’t even get to eat any of it; my kid finished it alone.

This miniature murtabak moment isn’t happening in isolation.

It’s the culmination of a Ramadan season marked by sky-high prices and shrinking portions, which has left Malaysia’s food enthusiasts feeling like they’re being gaslit by their beloved street vendors.

Welcome to the new normal of Malaysia’s Ramadan food scene – where your wallet gets lighter while your plate gets emptier.

READ MORE: “Better Off At A Buffet!” – RM150 For Just 9 Items At Ramadan Bazaar

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.