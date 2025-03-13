[Watch] Teen Cyclist Completes Epic 3,300km Journey From Kedah To Nanning In 27 Days

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

17-year-old Chen Wei Sheng (transliteration) completed a 3,300-kilometer bicycle journey from Kedah, Malaysia, to Nanning, China, in just 27 days during this year’s Lunar New Year.

Departing on 17 January, he pedalled into an adventure through Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam before reaching Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region near the Vietnamese border.

Despite sceptical border officials who couldn’t believe someone so young would attempt such a journey alone, Chen overcame the challenges with resilience and resourcefulness.

At the Thai border, Chen paid 500 baht (RM65) for passage and later faced a threatening motorcyclist in Vietnam.

Despite exhaustion, he enjoyed the journey, packing weather-appropriate clothing and sometimes going two days without bathing due to cold conditions.

Chen immersed himself in local cultures, from sampling “juicy” bamboo worms in Thailand to marvelling at mountain-carved Buddha statues in Laos.

Minimalist Adventurer: Powering Through on a Budget

While some teens ask for a car at 17, Chen asks for better tyre pressure.

On cycling days, Chen averages 80-90 kilometres.

He carried four power banks and a Visa card, booked hotels only when he needed to recharge, and stayed in his tent with permission from kind locals.

He believes cycling offers a more authentic travel experience than backpacking or tours and, thanks to his Thai mother, faces no language barriers.

His equipment cost RM4,000, with total expenses, including his return flight, reaching RM7,000.

Chen with his lifeline: Power banks that connected him across four countries. (Pix: Kwong Wah Yit Poh)

From Pandemic Pastime to Cross-Border Adventure

Now back home and focusing on his SPM examinations, Chen aims to become a police officer—perhaps bringing the same determination to public service that carried him across borders.

His passion ignited when he met a Chinese cycling enthusiast at his father’s shop.

Pandemic boredom inspired his peninsula journey, which covered 2,400 kilometres through all Malaysian states in 25 days.

At 15, he cycled 1,900 kilometres to Bangkok in 19 days, crediting regular exercise for his endurance.

His father proudly supports his son’s brave, independent spirit and future ambitions.

