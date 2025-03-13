[Watch] Road Warrior Goddess: One Woman’s 7-Day Motorcycle Conquest Of Peninsular Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of freedom, determination, and the open road, intrepid female rider GuGu Lu recently completed an extraordinary 2,685-kilometer journey circumnavigating Malaysia on her CF800MT touring motorcycle.

The seven-day adventure took this passionate motorcyclist from the country’s southernmost tip to its northern border, creating unforgettable memories while inspiring other women riders.

Her meticulously planned expedition began in Johor at the ungodly hour of 4 AM, with Gugu embarking on a gruelling 628-kilometre first day.

Her route included iconic stops like Tanjung Piai National Park—the southernmost point of mainland Asia—before ending at a welcoming hotel in Kota Tinggi.

Journey’s zenith: GuGu Lu flashes victory signs at Malaysia’s northernmost coast, her trusty CF800MT having carried her across 2,685km of adventure. “No regrets in life now,” she beams, embodying the free spirit that drives her epic two-wheeled odyssey across the nation’s diverse landscapes. (Video: Facebook: GuGu Lu)

From Sacred Sites to Local Delicacies

Each subsequent day brought new wonders: the majestic Giant Turtle statue at Pantai Pelindung, the ethereal Floating Mosque in Terengganu, and the awe-inspiring Big Sitting Buddha at Wat Machimmaram.

Gugu navigated coastal highways, mountain passes, and everything in between, experiencing Malaysia’s remarkable diversity firsthand.

Beyond the spectacular scenery, Gugu emphasized how the journey connected her with local communities.

From savouring authentic Muar “otak-otak” to chatting with villagers at roadside stops, the tour offered cultural immersion impossible to achieve through conventional travel.

Blazing Trails and Building Community

The expedition wasn’t merely about personal enjoyment—Gugu described it as a “charity touring” event, suggesting a philanthropic dimension to her adventures.

At each location, she shared information and resources with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts, strengthening Malaysia’s growing motorcycle tourism community.

As Gugu triumphantly returned to 1M Bike SPA on the final day, completing her circular journey, she reflected on how the experience had transformed her.

Gugu generously shared her detailed itinerary online, complete with GPS coordinates for each memorable stop along her 2,685-kilometer odyssey for motorcycle enthusiasts or adventure seekers looking to follow in her tyre tracks.

