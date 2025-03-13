Malaysians Share Heartwarming Encounters With Dobi Superheroes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Anyone who does their laundry at a dobi would know how frustrating it is when you run out of change and can’t finish that last load of clothes, or when the laundromat owner forgets to restock the detergent and softener.

These are just some of the minor incoveniences that hits in a big way, which we’re sure all laundromat patrons can relate to.

But sometimes, a kind, mysterious soul just pops out of nowhere to offer you a hand (or some change) when you get into a dobi dilemma.

Laundry heroes save the load

A woman shared a “Ramadan story” of kindness on Threads recently when she couldn’t finish washing her entire basket of clothes at a laundromat because she ran out of cash. She explained that there was no one around and no ATM nearby, so she decided to just head home and come back another time.

All of a sudden, a man stepped in and sat down to wait for his laundry too. After mustering up some courage, she asked him if she could exchange some cash through QR payment. The man then went to his car and came back with ten RM1 notes for her, and told her to consider it a donation.

She then expressed in a series of comments how grateful she felt towards the man’s kindness and generosity.

Meanwhile, another user shared her encounter when she only had a RM100 note for a RM10 wash, until she asked a man if he had change. Without a word, he pulled out one RM10 note, handed it to her, and then he drove off like a “laundry-day hero”.

Was the totally epic exit necessary? Probably not. Was it appreciated? Definitely.

One more person shared about how the laundry shop they went to ran out of detergent. They assumed that the shop’s owner had forgotten to restock the free detergent and was exasperated about having to go back home after all the trouble of packing their laundry and heading out there.

But fortunately, another person saw their dilemma and offered some detergent and softener without asking for anything in return.

It’s not difficult to be nice, and nice people are not exactly rare in Malaysia. A helping hand is usually always around. Probably the only reason we don’t hear about it so much is because people who are genuine about helping others never expect the limelight.

