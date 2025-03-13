Group Of Friends Break Fast On A Boat, But Where Are Their Life Jackets?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

These days, people would do anything for the ‘Gram, even if it means putting themselves in danger.

Thanks to social media, content creation is common among the masses as they document every single aspect of their life.

By doing so, they also expose themselves to the scrutiny of others when they behave inappropriately or say something offensive.

Setting sail for buka puasa

A video circulating on TikTok a few days ago shows a group of women on a boat, with the Kuala Terengganu drawbridge seen in the distance.

Bags of food and drinks in plastic cups were sprawled on a table in the middle of the boat as the ladies wait for the Azan (call to prayer), which signals the time to break their fast.

At first glance, it looks like a wholesome gathering of friends who are spending time together for a unique buka puasa experience. Heck, we’re tempted to try it ourselves.

But, users pointed out in the comments section something which involves safety that many might have missed.

Netizens comment on the lack of life jackets

For all we know, each girl on that boat might be excellent swimmers. Even if they are, the clothes they are wearing might make it difficult to swim.

Many TikTok users brought up the fact that the girls were not wearing life jackets, and said they should have worn the jackets for safety.

This is sound advice as the water did get a little choppy at one point in the video. They even had to hold on to their food and drinks from sliding off the table when a wave rocked the boat.

They said they only took the jackets off for a little while

Some of the women in the video left comments on the post saying they did wear life jackets throughout the whole boat ride, and only took them off for a few moments when they were taking photos and videos.

One of them even asked the person who posted the video why he didn’t upload a video of them while they were in their life jackets.

Nevertheless, it’s always a good idea to keep a life jacket on whenever you’re on any kind of boat.

As the saying goes: Malang tidak berbau.

