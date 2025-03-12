[Watch] Underground Beauty Butcher: Inside The Twisted World Of KL’s Apartment Surgery

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An unlicensed Vietnamese doctor was arrested for boldly renting two separate apartment units to operate illegal “cosmetic surgery clinics.”

The doctor not only performed surgical procedures on customers but incredibly used an oven to “sterilize” surgical instruments.

After operating illegally for a year, he and 10 other agents and assistants were finally arrested.

According to reports, this unlicensed doctor advertised cosmetic services through TikTok, specializing in nose and eyebrow surgeries, with fees ranging from RM1,000 to RM15,000.

While the prices were affordable, the procedures concealed serious dangers.

Authorities Raid Two Apartment Clinics, Arrest 11 in Coordinated Operation

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Director Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff stated that immigration officers collaborated with the Kuala Lumpur Health Department to conduct raids.

Enforcement officers split into two teams to raid apartment units in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya, Selangor, arresting 11 people on the spot.

Investigations revealed that the masterminds behind these two apartments were the same group.

They rented the units under different company names for RM2,600 monthly to evade detection by enforcement agencies.

Kitchen Appliance Used as “Sterilizer” in Makeshift Surgery Room

More shockingly, these units had “operating rooms” containing treatment beds and medical equipment.

But what most stunned enforcement officers was finding surgical knives and scissors placed in an oven for “sterilization”.

Officers discovered an oven placed under the operating bed containing surgical knives and scissors, apparently used as “sterilization equipment” – creating highly unsanitary conditions.

According to one of the arrested local agents, their job was recruiting customers, and they earned a 5% to 10% commission for each surgery performed.



READ MORE: [Watch] Toxic Beauty: Influencer’s Apology Can’t Erase Mercury Scandal

READ MORE: Beyond The Mercury Scandal: How To Choose Safe Skincare Products

Parts of this story have been sourced from Bernama.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.