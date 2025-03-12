[Watch] Taiwanese Tourist Accuses KLIA Official Of Breaking Smartwatch After Security Check Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Taiwanese tourist named Rainie has exposed an alarming incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Security personnel allegedly attempted to hide her smartwatch and then damaged it out of frustration when discovered.

According to Rainie’s account, which she shared on Threads, the incident occurred as she was preparing to return home after completing a food tour in Malaysia.

During the security screening process, Rainie placed her electronic devices and personal belongings in a basket as required.

When she walked through the security gate, the system detected an anomaly, prompting security staff to conduct a body search.

Watch Found Hidden After Tourist Uses Tracking Feature, Returned Damaged

After the search, Rainie noticed that while her bag and other items had been retrieved from the screening machine, her smartwatch was missing.

When she inquired about her watch, the security personnel initially did not respond. Rainie then used her phone’s “Find Devices” function to make the watch emit a sound, which revealed that it was in a basket under the security staff’s table.

Rainie stated that they were communicating in Malay, which she couldn’t understand, but she saw one of the staff members take out the watch directly.

There was no hesitation or searching motion, but when it was taken out, the watch was already damaged!

Rainie expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the situation, stating that while she could accept if the watch were lost or damaged due to personal negligence, the fact that security personnel did not voluntarily return it and only did so after she located it herself was unacceptable.

She criticized the security staff’s inappropriate handling of the situation and lack of basic service responsibility.

Debate on Airport Security and Traveler Safety

The incident has led to widespread discussion online, with many questioning airport security procedures and sharing similar negative experiences at Malaysian checkpoints.

Several commenters suggest this was likely an attempted theft that turned vindictive when discovered, while others recommend keeping valuables together or avoiding bringing valuable items to Malaysia altogether.

More measured responses suggest filing formal complaints with transportation authorities, noting that bad experiences can happen regardless of nationality.

While past incidents of wrongdoing among Immigration officials have occurred, it’s important not to blame the entire organization, which has worked to maintain integrity and professionalism.

Most security personnel perform their duties with dedication, and these incidents represent individual actions rather than systemic failures.

"JIM dan KDN tidak akan kompromi dengan mana-mana pegawai yang didapati terlibat dengan salah laku rasuah sama ada di Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) atau mana-mana Pejabat Imigresen di seluruh negara".



– Dato' Ruslin bin Jusoh

Ketua Pengarah Imigresen pic.twitter.com/GcQOrpdp1C — Imigresen Malaysia (@imigresenmy) July 5, 2023

