[Watch] Grandmother-Grandson Influencers Targeted In Deepfake Gambling Ads

A social media influencer and his grandmother have become the latest victims of sophisticated AI-generated fake advertisements.

Ahma Alvin and Alvin Teo, the beloved grandparent-grandson duo known for their heartwarming content, discovered that their likenesses were being used without permission to promote illegal gambling websites, including YE5 and 888.

The unauthorized deepfake videos feature convincing AI-cloned voices of the influencers apparently endorsing various betting platforms.

These fabricated promotions have been circulating widely across multiple social media channels, potentially misleading thousands of their followers.

Popular Duo Takes Legal Action as AI Scams Target Malaysian Public Figures

Upon discovering the fraudulent content, they immediately filed a police report and released a video warning their followers about the scam.

Their management team has confirmed they have never endorsed any gambling websites and are pursuing legal action against those responsible for creating and distributing the fake advertisements.

This incident represents a concerning trend in the evolution of online scams.

Advances in AI technology enable criminals to create increasingly convincing deepfakes.

Law enforcement agencies have noted a rise in similar cases where public figures’ likenesses are exploited to lend credibility to illegal operations.

The latest cases included several deepfake videos featuring prominent figures, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, linked to investment scams.

