[Watch] Butterworth’s Brightest (And Dumbest?): Cameras Catch Careless Employees Turned Criminals

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three employees were caught red-handed after breaking into their employer’s office in Butterworth, Penang.

The incident occurred at 2:44 am last Friday and was captured in stunning clarity by security cameras that the burglars seemingly mistook for ordinary lights.

The footage, shared by Xiaohongshu user 马来西亚槟城监控 (Malaysia Penang Surveillance) shows the trio casually strolling up the stairwell wearing helmets and jackets but, crucially, no face coverings.

The 5-minute video documents their increasingly determined efforts to breach the office door.

Metal Rod, Small Tools, and Zero Common Sense

First, they attempt to use small tools before eventually retrieving a large metal rod to force their way in.

This case is particularly facepalm-worthy because these weren’t random thieves but actual employees who should have known better than anyone that the premises were under surveillance.

According to the social media post, one burglar thought the security camera was just a decorative light fixture, explaining why they did not try to conceal their identities.

The thieves probably thought they had committed the perfect crime after successfully breaking in and taking over RM10,000 worth of items.

Public Baffled by Thieves’ Boldness

Their employer, however, had little trouble identifying the culprits when reviewing the crystal-clear security footage.

It is understood that police have since solved the case, and the public has expressed amazement at the thieves’ boldness and poor judgment.

Some commenters noted that this incident reflects the unchanging state of Malaysian security – not necessarily getting worse, just consistently unpredictable regarding who might be targeted next.

The security system installer who shared the footage was reportedly upgrading the business owner’s surveillance equipment, timing that couldn’t have been more fortuitous for solving this inside job.

READ MORE: [Watch] Couple Caught On CCTV Swiping Found Bank Card, Spending RM400

READ MORE: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Johor Bahru, Captured on CCTV

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.