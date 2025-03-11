RM2,000 Lok Lok Party Ends In Hospital Visit, Food Truck Owner Denies Responsibility

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hygiene is paramount in the food service industry, as one group of vacationers recently discovered in the most unfortunate way.

A social media post detailing a celebration gone wrong has been making waves online.

Facebook user Joey Loo described how their group of 36 friends rented villas in Genting Sempah near the Pahang-Selangor border for a 3-day-2-night getaway.

Seeing a popular lok lok (skewered food) truck at a neighbouring villa, they eagerly booked the same service for their celebration the following evening, paying RM2,000 for the experience.

What should have been a festive dinner starting at 6 PM quickly turned disastrous.

By 10 PM, more than 10 people in the group were suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The situation deteriorated overnight, with two guests requiring hospitalization and IV drips by morning, while others sought treatment at local clinics.

When Excuses Fall Flat: The Fight for Acknowledgment

The aftermath included missed workdays and international school absences, with the group’s medical expenses totalling RM3,375.

When confronted, the food truck operator allegedly deflected responsibility, claiming the driver had independently accepted the booking without company authorization—despite the original poster stating they witnessed the driver calling the company for approval during the initial booking process.

Adding to the confusion, the food truck that arrived for their event wasn’t even the exact vehicle they had seen previously.

The vendor reportedly suggested the illness might have been caused by something the group ate earlier in the day.

However, Loo noted this was implausible as their party had split into five separate groups during the day, eating different foods—with some skipping lunch entirely—yet all who consumed the lok lok fell ill.

Loo expressed concern about how many night market patrons might experience similar issues from this well-known chain without making the connection to the food truck, emphasizing that food poisoning can range from a minor inconvenience to a potentially fatal condition.

I can lose the money, but what I want is empathy.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.