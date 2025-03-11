Malaysian Hospital Clinches Top 200 Spot In Global Rankings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sunway Medical Centre in Sunway City has been named Malaysia’s top hospital in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 rankings, climbing 40 places globally to reach the 193rd position.

For the second consecutive year, the hospital has been named one of the world’s top 250 medical facilities, alongside renowned institutions like the American academic medical center Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Singapore General Hospital.

The annual rankings evaluate over 2,400 hospitals in 30 countries, using surveys of medical professionals, patient feedback, and quality metrics.

Being ranked among the top 250 hospitals globally for two consecutive years is a testament to the unwavering dedication of its team, especially medical specialists, nurses and allied health professionals, said Dato’ Lau Beng Long, President of Sunway Healthcare Group.

We are proud to lead the way in Malaysia, and this achievement reaffirms our aim to provide the highest level of clinical care and to continue elevating the overall healthcare status in the country.

Lau (left) and his team pose for a photo to celebrate Sunway Medical Centre’s recognition as Malaysia’s top hospital in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 rankings. (Pix: Sunway Medical Centre)

Hospital Builds on Track Record of Excellence

The recognition comes as Malaysia’s healthcare sector develops its international reputation.

Sunway Medical Centre has previously been recognized in Newsweek’s speciality rankings, including second place in Asia for cataract surgery and third place in refractive eye surgery.

Besides these specialties, SMC is also featured in the top 10 of Asia’s ranking for hip surgery, ranking 6th for hip replacement surgery.

In all, the 810-bed quaternary hospital offers 28 specialized centres covering more than 60 medical specialities.

It holds three major accreditations: Joint Commission International, Australian Council on Healthcare Standards, and Malaysian Society for Quality in Health.

Lau was also recently recognized in Newsweek’s Top Hospital CEOs 2024 list, becoming the first Malaysian healthcare leader to receive this distinction.

The Newsweek hospital rankings, now in their seventh year, are compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, Inc.

