British Kenyan Family Claims Racist Treatment By Apartment Security Guards

An influencer family claimed their recent trip to Malaysia was an “absolute nightmare” after facing alleged racism from security guards at the apartment they were trying to check-in.

The Mwitis family uploaded the video on their Instagram and YouTube channel to share their ordeal. Ray Mwiti, a Kenyan who lives in the United Kingdom with his wife and kids, said the security guards at an apartment building in Malaysia had treated him like a child.

The guards allegedly questioned Mwiti whether he had the right accommodation, whether he paid for the stay, and how much he paid for the accommodation.

Mwiti said he was “so mad and so angry” but tried to keep cool. He felt like crying and was sorry for putting his wife, Amber, in this uneasy situation.

He said the guards then asked for his passport so they could record his details but didn’t apologize for their behaviour.

Mwiti shared he tried to find positivity everywhere after this incident. Fortunately, he met some good people here but added that he had higher hopes for Malaysia.

Netizens felt bad for Mwiti and apologised for the racist bias he experienced. They pointed out that the security guards here usually aren’t Malaysians.

Some shared that not every Malaysian is racist and offered to take the family around the next time they visit.

Based on his story, some believe the family stayed in an Airbnb or Booking.com accommodation that isn’t generally allowed in most condominiums and apartments (but no tenant listens). Hence, they believe the guards were doing their duty by their line of questioning.

They suggest the family stay in a hotel next time to avoid unpleasantness with neighbourhood tenants due to differing short-term rental policies.

Mwiti’s poor experience in Malaysia has seemingly deterred some travellers from visiting.

