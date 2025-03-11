Blind Advocate To Journey 21km Unassisted In Inspiring Vision Walk

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of darkness, I will fear no evil.”

These words from the Bible have taken on profound meaning for Daniel Foo Chee Kuan, who is preparing to walk 21 kilometres unassisted despite being unable to see the path before him.

Diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) at just nine years old, Foo first experienced night blindness that would eventually progress to severe vision loss.

“Night blindness is the first hallmark of RP,” he told TRP, recounting the beginning of a journey that would test his faith and resolve.

Foo, now in his 40s, has sought healing through various means—Chinese herbs, acupuncture, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and phototherapy treatments.

So far, only one phototherapy method has given good results.

A Journey Beyond Physical Sight

Yet the upcoming Vision Walk represents something far more profound than physical endurance.

Finding purpose in life was my toughest challenge because achieving dreams without normal eyesight is difficult.

The walk symbolizes his triumph over this existential hurdle—a man navigating darkness with unwavering determination.

While supporters will be nearby during the fundraiser for the new church building, Foo plans to complete the distance independently.

The fundraiser has already touched many hearts, with Foo’s announcement encouraging people to share the event with at least five friends—a modern-day loaves and fishes, where small acts of generosity multiply into abundant blessings.

“Every share, kind word, and act of support brings us one step closer to making this dream a reality,” he said, echoing the biblical principle that the body of Christ works together, each member contributing their part.

Guiding Others Through Darkness: A Ministry of Hope

“Be calm and be prepared,” he advises others facing vision loss.

Seek help in the areas of emotional, mental, and spiritual support. If you can’t find help, reach out to me and I will gladly share all the helpful resources you need in navigating through the dark.

In a society that often equates vision with insight, Foo demonstrates that true perception transcends physical sight.

His 21km journey without assistance stands as testimony that with faith and determination, we can walk even the darkest paths—and perhaps guide others along the way.

As the Apostle Paul wrote, “God’s power is made perfect in weakness”—and Foo’s courageous steps express that ancient promise in our modern world.

