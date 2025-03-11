Beyond The Mercury Scandal: How To Choose Safe Skincare Products

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent mercury contamination scandal has sent ripples through Malaysia’s beauty industry, leaving consumers questioning the safety of their skincare products.

The incident, which resulted in a formal ban by the Ministry of Health (KKM), has exposed vulnerabilities in selecting what we put on our skin.

“Most consumers don’t realize that the most critical information on any skincare product isn’t the marketing claims or the influencer endorsements—it’s the ‘manufactured by’ details,” explains Lee Bin Hao, founder and CEO of Rosy Foxy, a Malaysian skincare brand that has built its reputation on transparency.

Speaking to TRP, his message is clear: the beauty industry harbours secrets consumers deserve to know.

Lee (fourth from right) and his team during a visit to the Hanacos manufacturing plant in Seoul, South Korea. Hanacos is a leading cosmetic OEM/ODM company that focuses on R&D to develop innovative products in the beauty industry. (Pix: Rosy Foxy)

The Hidden Manufacturing Reality Behind Glossy Marketing

Lee explained why many skincare brands obscure their manufacturing sources.

Some brands may conceal their manufacturing sources because they market their products as premium while potentially sourcing from unregulated or uncertified facilities.

This creates a disconnect between their advertising quality and the actual production standards.

Transparency about production sources often signals confidence in product quality and safety standards.

Following the Paper Trail

Lee’s company takes a different approach.

He explains that all Rosy Foxy products are manufactured by Hanacos in South Korea, a facility with cGMP (Cosmetic Good Manufacturing Practice) certification from the South Korean government.

In South Korea, cGMP is overseen by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and applies to manufacturing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices, ensuring consistent quality and safety.

This is significant because Hanacos isn’t an obscure manufacturer—it produces products for internationally recognized brands like Innisfree and global cosmetics retailers like Sephora.

Hanacos has also been in the manufacturing market for over two decades, demonstrating its reliability.

When you partner with established manufacturers with rigorous testing protocols, including specific tests for heavy metals like mercury, you’re adding an essential layer of consumer protection.

The Changing Beauty Industry: From Corporate R&D to Social Media Safeguards

At the same time, Lee pointed out that the beauty industry landscape has transformed dramatically with social media’s rise, becoming increasingly common.

What was once dominated by established corporations with dedicated research departments has expanded to include influencer-led brands that can move from concept to market in months rather than years.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with influencer brands, creating safe, effective skincare requires significant investment in proper R&D. It’s not as simple as picking appealing ingredients from a marketing perspective.

Interestingly, Rosy Foxy sells primarily via TikTok, which adds a layer of consumer protection.

TikTok enforces strict policies against misleading claims regarding cosmetic products, ensuring that all product statements are truthful and accurately supported.

Accounts making false or exaggerated claims about cosmetics, such as before-and-after results, may face penalties, including content removal or account suspension.

Consumer Protection Strategies

For consumers looking to protect themselves, Lee offers practical advice:

Always check for the manufacturer’s information, as reputable brands typically disclose this willingly. If it’s missing, ask yourself why, he suggests.

Look for certifications like cGMP or ISO approvals for the manufacturing facilities—not just the brand’s marketing claims.

Additionally, he recommends researching unfamiliar brands before purchasing, particularly those primarily promoted through social media.

Check if they’ve published any clinical studies or safety data. Transparency about their formulation process is usually a good sign.

The KKM provides resources through the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) website and mobile application.

Consumers can verify a product’s notification status, though this only confirms registration, not safety.

Finding Hope in Transparency

The latest ban on mercury-contaminated products by KKM is unfortunate, Lee says with genuine concern.

But if it encourages consumers to become more discerning and brands to be more transparent, perhaps some good can come from it.

As our interview concludes, Lee offers a final thought.

Beautiful skin doesn’t come from marketing and overclaims. It comes from science-backed formulations manufactured with integrity. That’s not glamorous, but it’s the truth.

In a market saturated with promises of overnight transformation and influencer-endorsed miracles, perhaps this mundane truth is what our skincare routines need most.

