“Better Off At A Buffet!” – RM150 For Just 9 Items At Ramadan Bazaar

A man’s recent Ramadan bazaar experience has sparked online debate after he revealed spending a whopping RM150 on just nine food items, leaving him with a case of severe buyer’s remorse.

The annual Ramadan bazaars have returned across Malaysia, transforming evenings into a food lover’s paradise.

Here, Muslims break their fast, and food enthusiasts can sample various traditional delicacies.

For many working Malaysians, these bazaars offer a convenient alternative to home cooking during the fasting month.

However, one bazaar visitor got more than he bargained for when taking his family for an evening food run.

The man, who shared his experience on social media, explained that he exclusively used QR code payments throughout their bazaar adventure.

Digital Payment Disguises Triple-Price Reality of Festive Family Outing

As family members spotted desirable treats, they would call him over to scan and pay—a modern convenience that inadvertently disconnected him from the rapidly mounting total.

The digital payment amnesia only wore off when the family returned home and arranged their purchases on the dining table.

Their RM150 haul consisted of just three main dishes, one snack item, two desserts, and three drinks—a revelation that left the man questioning the economics of Ramadan bazaar pricing.

Five years ago, this same spread would have cost between RM50-RM60.

He explained that his rare bazaar visit was primarily motivated by his desire to give his children an experience of the festive atmosphere.

Air-Con or Atmosphere: The New Calculation Facing Malaysian Food Lovers

While acknowledging the reality of inflation and rising ingredient costs, the man expressed concern about the value proposition, wondering if next year’s prices might jump to RM200 or even RM300 for a similar family meal.

For RM150, we could have been sitting in air-conditioned comfort at a restaurant.

He echoes a sentiment many Malaysians facing similar sticker shock might share as they embrace the beloved but increasingly expensive tradition of Ramadan bazaar dining.

As food prices continue their upward trajectory across Malaysia, this man’s experience raises questions about the sustainability of casual dining traditions and whether the authentic bazaar experience can justify premium pricing in an era of budget-conscious consumers.

Adding to these concerns, social media platforms have seen a surge in complaints about substandard bazaar food quality, with customers reporting shrinking portion sizes, compromised taste, and inconsistent preparation—further challenging the value proposition of these once-affordable community food hubs.

