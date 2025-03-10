Man Throws Whiskey Bottle At Church Altar, Archbishop Responds With Call For Mental Health Compassion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following a recent incident during evening Mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Archbishop Simon Poh of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching, Sarawak, has called on parishioners and the public to show compassion and understanding toward individuals suffering from mental health challenges.

He noted that the church has not filed a police report regarding the incident.

During the evening Mass, the man entered the cathedral, smashed a whiskey bottle at the altar, and verbally abused the Sarawak Chief Minister, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Ushers quickly intervened and gently escorted the man out of the cathedral.

Police arrived promptly, took him away, and transported him to a hospital for treatment.

Peace Restored Through Prayer

According to videos circulating on social media, parishioners attending Mass were shocked and disturbed by the sudden incident, and children participating in the “Children’s Liturgy of the Word” were frightened.

After the incident, altar servers and sacristans quickly cleaned up the broken bottle, and teachers held the children’s hands tightly.

The presiding priest comforted the children and parishioners while the choir continued singing hymns.

The congregation collectively recited the Lord’s Prayer for the man’s health, and the Mass proceeded normally until its conclusion.

Blessed Are the Merciful

Poh reminded everyone that this incident reminds parishioners to show compassion, mercy, and support to those struggling in life, especially those with mental health difficulties.

We are grateful that this incident also prompted police and subsequent medical intervention, allowing him to receive appropriate medical care and treatment. Therefore, we consider this a medical situation and have not filed a report.

Poh added that mental disorders could lead to emotional distress, such as anxiety and depression, which may manifest as aggressive social behaviour or even suicidal tendencies.

He advised not to condemn or cause further pain to his family but instead to reach out to offer help, reduce stigma, and provide support for caregivers and family members.

Poh strongly urged the public to stop sharing videos of the incident and to refrain from posting comments that could further stigmatize the man and his family.

Instead, he encouraged community members to support those facing mental and emotional challenges by helping them seek professional counseling and medical assistance.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Borneo Post.

