Malaysia’s ECRL Tunnel Set To Become South East Asia’s Longest Rail Passage

Deep beneath Malaysia’s Titiwangsa mountain range, engineers are steadily progressing on what will become South East Asia’s longest railway tunnel.

This tunnel is critical to the country’s ambitious East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

The 16.39-kilometer Genting tunnel will connect Bukit Tinggi in Pahang to Gombak in Selangor, serving as a vital transportation artery between Malaysia’s east and west coasts.

It is still far behind the 53.85km Seikan tunnel – Asia’s longest and deepest rail tunnel – which passes under the Tsugaru Strait, connecting the Japanese islands of Hokkaido and Honshu.

Massive Tunnel Boring Machines Conquer Malaysia’s Mountain Range

Nevertheless, the Genting tunnel represents a significant engineering milestone for Malaysia, with its scale and complexity establishing the country as a major player in regional infrastructure development.

The Chinese-backed infrastructure project employs technology of truly Goliath proportions.

The ECRL’s ambitious route weaves alongside Karak Highway, threading between verdant hills and imposing mountains. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Construction crews are utilizing the largest and most advanced Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) ever deployed in Malaysia to excavate through the challenging terrain of the Titiwangsa mountain range.

The completion of this tunnel will significantly reduce travel time between the East Coast states and the Klang Valley.

Overcoming Political Hurdles to Transform Malaysia’s Transportation Landscape

This cornerstone of the ECRL has weathered its own exodus through political wilderness.

Initially suspended in 2018 following a change in government, the project was renegotiated and resumed in 2019 with a reduced scope and cost, from RM65.5 billion to RM44 billion – a decrease of 32.8%.

In 2021, ECRL reverted to its original alignment, known as the ECRL 3.0, and the projected cost was RM50 billion.

The ECRL, which will span approximately 665 kilometres, is expected to transform logistics and passenger movement across the peninsula, connecting ports on both coastlines and potentially altering regional trade dynamics.

Massive concrete pillars rise along the Karak Highway, forming the backbone of Malaysia’s ambitious East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project that will soon connect the nation’s eastern and western regions. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

More recently, the government has approved a double-track upgrade for the 25km ECRL section connecting Jalan Kastam Station to Northport and Westport, which will be implemented without increasing the project’s overall cost.

This enhancement will allow KTMB and ECRL services to operate independently, significantly boosting rail freight capacity between East and West Coast ports while reducing road congestion when the full project becomes operational in January 2028.

