Hotel Manager Awarded RM279,510 After Being Wrongfully Dismissed For Declining Promotion

A hotel manager just scored a MASSIVE RM279,510 payday after being shown the door for—wait for it—refusing a promotion she didn’t feel qualified for.

Josita Ket, then an employee of Palace of Golden Horses, declined twice to step up to deputy general manager because she felt she lacked experience.

The drama began in July 2020 when the hotel’s big boss, Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew, offered Ket the promotion during a Mines Resort Golf Club meeting.

Ket, who had been with the hotel since 2009, politely explained that she didn’t have the necessary operational experience.

It seemed fine at first, and the chairman appeared to accept her reasoning—until a second offer from another director two months later.

When Ket declined again, she was reportedly told there was “no point” in keeping her around.

Hotel’s Delayed Firing Backfires Big Time

In what Industrial Court Chairman Amrik Singh called an “arbitrary and capricious” move, the hotel waited a suspicious 14 MONTHS before suddenly handing Ket a “mutual termination” letter.

“If they really thought her rejection was a problem, why wait over a year to fire her?” the judge questioned.

The plot thickened when the hotel hired new managers to take over Ket’s responsibilities, ultimately undermining their claim that her position was no longer needed.

The Industrial Court wasn’t having any of it.

They awarded Ket a whopping RM279,510 compensation package—that’s 24 months of back wages PLUS another 12 months’ salary!

This case is sending shockwaves through Malaysia’s corporate world. Next time your boss offers you a “promotion you can’t refuse,” maybe you can refuse it—and get paid handsomely if they try to punish you for knowing your limitations.

Would YOU have taken the promotion? Or would you have stood your ground like Ket did?

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT.

