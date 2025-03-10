Cantonese Classics Find New Life In Malaysia’s Premier Concert Hall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An unusual cultural alchemy is about to take place in the gleaming Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP), nestled at the base of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

On 22 March, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra—typically devoted to Mahler and Mozart—will instead summon the ghosts of 1980s Hong Kong television dramas and Cantopop classics that once flickered across Malaysian living rooms on staticky TVs.

“I listened to a lot of Cantonese songs when I was young, watching TVB movies,” reflects Loh Ka Ho, one of four vocalists who will front the MPO for this nostalgic journey.

The Ipoh native speaks with the quiet reverence of someone discussing sacred texts rather than pop culture.

Some songs to be performed that night are not from my generation, so I need more time to prepare—songs by Adam Cheng and Michael Kwan—to remember the lyrics.

New Audiences Find Their Way to DFP

This concert, titled “Symphony of Memories: Nostalgic Hong Kong Classics,” represents something more profound than mere entertainment.

For Malaysian Chinese community, these songs form the soundtrack to their cultural memory—a connection to Hong Kong that exists now primarily in recollection, preserved in cassette tapes and VHS recordings long after the city itself has transformed.

The 900-seat concert hall—a sanctum typically reserved for classical music’s most devoted adherents—will welcome an audience for whom this might be their first encounter with an orchestral performance.

“For many of the friends and families, it will be their first time stepping into DFP,” notes Lim Yong Huat, another of the evening’s vocalists.

Born in Bagan Datuk, the same home town as Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Lim speaks of performing at the prestigious venue with undisguised pride: “It’s a recognition.”

How Hong Kong’s Musical Legacy Found Malaysian Keepers

The program reads like a time capsule of Cantonese cultural touchstones: themes from television series like “The Bund” and “The Legend of Condor Heroes,” alongside Cantopop standards from Sam Hui, Danny Chan, and Beyond.

These selections represent the personal heritage of vocalist Amy Chan from Kuantan, Pahang.

“Cantonese songs by Sandra Lang, Francesca Yip, Jenny Tseng, Liza Wong,” she lists, the names flowing with the familiarity of old friends.

What makes this cultural fusion particularly fascinating is the Malaysian context.

These are not Hong Kong singers performing Hong Kong songs but Malaysians who have mastered a musical tradition from across the South China Sea.

“We want people to know Malaysians can also sing Cantonese well,” Lim asserts with gentle defiance.

Boundless Oceans, Vast Possibilities

Under the baton of Hong Kong-born conductor Francis Kan, the MPO will transform Western orchestral instruments into vehicles for Eastern expression.

The concert represents a subtle challenge to cultural hierarchies—placing Cantopop on the same hallowed ground as Beethoven and Brahms.

Lim, Loh and Chan will perform Beyond’s “Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies” (Hoi Fut Tin Hong), the evening’s emotional centrepiece.

(From left) Lim, Chan and Loh take their positions on the prestigious Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS stage, where Hong Kong’s golden era classics will soon meet Western orchestral grandeur in a cultural homecoming decades in the making. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

“Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies” remains a beloved anthem in Malaysia, transcending cultural boundaries for over three decades.

Its themes resonate widely across different races, showcasing its enduring popularity

From Frances Yip to Philharmonic Hall

For Tan Soo Suan, who will perform the theme from “The Bund” (上海灘), the concert represents a convergence of her classical training and cultural heritage.

Famously performed by Frances Yip, whose powerful vocals once captivated audiences and transformed the song into a timeless classic, it now finds new expression through Tan, a veteran award-winning vocalist who embodies the concert’s bridge between high art and popular culture.

As Malaysia continues its own complex cultural evolution, this concert offers a moment to consider how imported art forms become naturalized and how foreign becomes familiar.

It reveals how songs that once drifted from our televisions can, decades later, find themselves elevated to the status of classics worthy of orchestral treatment.

