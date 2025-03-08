[Watch] CPR Fails To Save 71-Year-Old Man Who Collapsed During Badminton Match

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 71-year-old man collapsed suddenly while playing badminton and was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, despite immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) from a doctor who happened to be at the same venue.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Friday (7 March) at a badminton hall in Jerlun, Kedah.

The deceased, surnamed Guo and known as ‘Ah Zhou’ (Chew), regularly played badminton on Fridays and Mondays and ran at least seven kilometres daily.

CCTV footage showed Ah Zhou playing doubles in the second set.

After retrieving a shuttlecock at the net and preparing to serve, he suddenly fell backwards and lost consciousness.

Fellow players immediately attended to him, joined by a doctor playing on an adjacent court, who performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Retirement Cut Short: Active Senior’s Life Of Simple Pleasures

Ah Zhou had planned to participate in a self-driving tour in China this May and had already paid a deposit.

His daughter told media at the funeral that her father had loved badminton and motorcycles since his youth.

The family had moved to Johor 30 years ago, allowing him to commute to Singapore for work.

After retirement, he and his wife returned to their hometown in Kedah.

His daughter mentioned video calling her parents daily, including the fateful day, before her father left to play badminton.

Dad enjoyed life here, growing vegetables, occasionally meeting friends for tea, and playing badminton. That was his joy. Dad was even holding up his racket to play with my son through the screen, saying he wanted to teach him how to play.

Family Reveals Health Details As They Prepare For Funeral Arrangements

The daughter revealed that her father had received a flu vaccine last week in preparation for the China trip and had been feeling unusually tired afterwards, even skipping badminton the previous Monday.

Although he had hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, he took medication regularly and underwent annual physical examinations.

The family believes the cause of death was likely heart-related and has chosen not to pursue further autopsy.

To allow friends in Kedah to pay their respects, the family will keep his body at the Kedah Fujian Association funeral parlour for one day before moving to Johor, with the funeral ceremony scheduled for Wednesday (12 March).

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

