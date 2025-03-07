[Watch] The Art of Escape: A Modern Survival Guide To Cable Ties

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When seconds count, knowing how to escape from cable ties could save your life.

These seemingly innocent plastic fasteners—designed to tighten but not loosen—can become dangerous restraints in the wrong hands.

First, try the reverse-pressure method: pull against the locking mechanism while simultaneously working a key, coin, or even a fingernail into the locking gap until it releases.

If that fails, look for anything sharp—glass fragments or stones—to carefully saw through the plastic, being mindful to cut away from your body.

The Friction Solution: Turning Desperation into Liberation

As a last resort, use friction.

Press the locking mechanism against a hard surface and rub it back and forth with your body weight until it weakens.

These techniques require practice, but mastering them provides practical skills and peace of mind.

After all, preparation transforms victims into survivors.

When This Knowledge Matters

There are legitimate scenarios where this information could be crucial, primarily during criminal abductions or similar dangerous situations.

However, experts stress important ethical considerations.

If you’re legally detained by law enforcement, attempting to escape will likely result in additional charges.

However, these techniques could be essential in life-threatening circumstances despite potential discomfort or minor injuries resulting from their application.

Fatal Restraint: When Everyday Items Turn Deadly

The physical toll—bruised wrists, potential dislocations, the distinct possibility of falling ungracefully—pales against the alternative.

The dangers of these common restraints came into sharp focus recently after a tragic incident in Putrajaya.

A Malaysian Chinese civil servant working as a Customs tribunal officer was found dead in his office in Putrajaya, with his neck and legs bound by cable ties.

Police initially classified the case as “sudden death” while investigations continued.

The case highlighted how these everyday items can be misused with devastating consequences.



Okay, faham. Itu maksudnya mati mengejut.



Tapi kurang faham kenapa polis cakap "tiada unsur jenayah". Kalau kaki dan tangan diikat dengan cable tie tu bukan dikira sebagai jenayah? Mungkin ini law practitioner boleh terangkan. — Zakwan Khidzir (@zakwan_khidzir) March 5, 2025

READ MORE: Cable Tie Mysterious Death At MOF’s Treasury Office, Cops Say No Criminal Elements

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.