[Watch] Mother’s Emotional Plea To Teresa Kok As Ex-Staffer Remains In Remand

A heart-wrenching video has captured public attention showing the mother of Edmund Teoh, a former staff member of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, breaking down as she pleads for answers about her son’s detention by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In the emotional footage, the woman known only as Madam Ng, who initially appeared composed, soon broke into tears as she demanded an explanation for why her son was being held.

“As a mother, I am truly very sad,” she sobbed, her voice trembling with anguish.

She revealed her son had worked for the Seputeh MP since he was just 17 years old.

Madam Ng claimed that Kok had personally visited their home back then to request her son to design a leaflet for a golf tournament, highlighting the direct working relationship between the MP and her long-serving aide.

Teresa, I’m really very sad; I’ve been supporting you for so many years. Please, there must be an answer.

The MACC has remanded Teoh until Sunday (9 March) in connection with investigations reportedly linked to Kok’s parliamentary speech last year regarding the Federal Territory education department’s procurement of smartboards.

While Madam Ng has been released after providing her statement to authorities, the family’s spokesperson expressed continued concern for Teoh.

MP Denies Involvement as Family Seeks Answers

In a statement, Kok said she was stunned by what had happened, adding that she was dismayed to learn that Teoh had even been remanded.

I have no knowledge or involvement in the reasons behind MACC’s decision to remand (Teoh), and it is completely outside of my control.

The MP further expressed dismay at being “unfairly blamed by certain members of her own party and the families of her former staff” over MACC’s actions.

Kok maintains that her speech in November last year was “not an attack on any individual” but “a call for transparency” regarding educational procurement practices.

As the video continues circulating online, it has intensified public scrutiny of the investigation process and the relationship between politicians and their long-serving staff members.

Parts of this story have been sourced from FMT.

