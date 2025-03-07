Transgender Student Fights For Palestine In Australia, Narrowly Escapes Deportation To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a dramatic turn of events, the University of Sydney in Australia has backtracked on potential penalties for Luna, a transgender international student who faced possible deportation to Malaysia over pro-Palestine messages written on campus whiteboards.

The university now claims an “administrative error” led to the initial threat of suspension or exclusion – penalties that would have jeopardized Luna’s visa status and potentially forced her to return to Malaysia, where she has expressed concerns about continuing her gender-affirming care.

“I could lose access to my hormone replacement therapy and face significant challenges,” Luna wrote in her appeal to university officials, highlighting the personal importance of being able to continue her studies in Australia.

The controversy erupted after Luna allegedly wrote messages including “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and criticism of the university’s vice-chancellor on campus whiteboards – actions the university claimed violated its contentious Campus Access Policy implemented following pro-Palestine protests last year.

Coalition of Supporters Forces University Retreat

Civil society groups, student representatives, and the NSW Greens—a political party—rallied behind Luna, forcing the university to grant her an extension until 14 March for her response.

However, this falls short of Luna’s request for a 21 March deadline, when she would qualify for a bridging visa offering greater protection.

“This is a direct result of the University of Sydney abusing its power, exploiting students’ precarious conditions to suppress criticism,” said Damien Nguyen from Pride in Protest during a press conference condemning the university’s actions.

Pride in Protest is a grassroots collective based in Sydney that campaigns for social justice within the queer community and advocates for broader social issues.

