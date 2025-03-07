Social Experiment Video Shows The Best Side Of Everyday Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With all the negative news and content being fed to us online every day, it’s refreshing to know that honest, helpful, generous, and genuine Malaysians do exist out there.

Being nice to people in the smallest of ways is not only free, but leaves a big impact on others and sets a great example to society.

A video uploaded on Instagram recently shows that there are actually many kind souls out there, who are the unsung heroes of life outside social media.

A social experiment gone right

The video posted by @independentbarber on Instagram is actually a series of clips that were originally produced by YouTube channel AkuPeduli.

It appears to be a series of social experiments whereby an actor would pretend to be in some sort of predicament, some big, and some small.

For example, the first clip shows a woman who asked a random lady to help tie her long hair as she said her hand was recently injured from a bicycle accident, and the nice lady obliged without question.

Another clip shows a man ordering food from a self-order kiosk at a fast food restaurant for an elderly man who said he only has RM6.80 and can’t afford to order so much, but the younger man proceeded to order a full meal for the older man and offered to pay for it.

The video continues with more heartwarming scenes such as a man telling off and scolding a phone scammer for an elderly man, and a woman who helped a pregnant woman tie her shoelaces which became undone while she was walking.

Many in the comment section expressed how touched they were by the actions seen in the video as it reminds them of how Malaysia really is.

We can’t say for sure if the videos are 100% genuine or not, but what matters is that they portray a harmonious Malaysia where everyone takes care of each other.

As a diverse nation of various races, ethnicities, and religions, Malaysia is considered very special, and the fact that there are people here who look out for each other despite being from different backgrounds, is something only Malaysians can be proud of.

