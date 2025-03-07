Police Search For Suspect In Five-Year-Old Lamborghini Scam That Cost Businessman RM2.4 Million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly defrauded a businessman of RM2.4 million in a nearly two-year-long luxury car scam.

The 34-year-old victim believed he was purchasing a Lamborghini Aventador S after meeting the seller in June 2020, authorities said.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf told reporters that police are actively searching for Lim Voi Heng, whose last known address was in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

The suspect arranged a test drive of a similar vehicle at a motoring company in Puchong, which helped convince the victim of the deal’s legitimacy,

Between June 2020 and January 2022, the businessman made 18 separate payments to a company account provided by the seller.

A Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, an enhancement of the original Aventador. (Pix: Lamborghini)

Empty Promises After Seizure Notice

The victim only became suspicious when he received images of a seizure notice for the vehicle in January 2022, nearly 18 months after beginning payments.

When confronted, the seller promised to resolve the issues and complete the ownership transfer, but the car was never delivered.

Police have opened an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code covering fraud offences.

The suspect could face between one and 10 years of imprisonment, possible corporal punishment, and financial penalties if convicted.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Inspector Ruzanna Khairion at 010-442 5916.

Parts of this story have been sourced from New Straits Times.

