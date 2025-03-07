NGOs To Hold Al-Quds Day Rally In KL, Submit Protest Note To US Embassy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A coalition of Malaysian Islamic organizations has announced plans to hold an International Al-Quds Day rally outside the United States Embassy on 28 March, the last Friday of Ramadan.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) is calling on “all who value humanity” to join the annual demonstration, which expresses solidarity with Palestinians.

MAPIM President Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid told reporters at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (6 March) that this year’s Al-Quds Day gathering is more serious because Israel and its ally, the United States, appear bold in their plans to continue seizing Palestinian land.

Mohd Azmi criticized recent statements by United States President Donald Trump, who reportedly suggested relocating Gaza residents to Arab countries for reconstruction purposes.

Trump also openly threatened to kill Hamas leadership if they don’t follow his directives, proving he is acting as a ‘proxy’ for the Zionist regime.

Thousands Expected At Al-Quds Day March

The peaceful demonstration will begin at the Tabung Haji Mosque before participants march to the US Embassy to submit a formal protest note urging protection for Palestinians.

Mohd Azmi said discussions are underway with local authorities to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the gathering.

This yearly event has become a significant global gathering to raise awareness about the Palestinian plight.

Thousands participated in rallies in Kuala Lumpur last year to mark Al-Quds Day, demonstrating a continued international commitment to supporting Palestine.

Berlangsung sekarang. Hari Al Quds Sedunia, Kuala Lumpur pic.twitter.com/o66W79EG7M — Amirx Abd Hadi (@amirxabdhadi) April 5, 2024

Malaysians Urged To Show Solidarity Through Multiple Channels

The event is being organized in collaboration with several non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the World Mosque Alliance for Defending Al-Aqsa (MANAR), the Secretariat of Asian Region Ulama Assembly (SHURA), and the Universal People’s Welfare Organization (SEJAGAT).

Prominent activist Hishamuddin Rais and former PKR vice president Tian Chua will also join the demonstration.

At the same time, Mohd Azmi said there are many other things Malaysians can do.

Prayer gatherings, public art installations, flash mobs, memorial events, social media blackouts, and even registering as volunteers to help out in Gaza.

Malaysia has recently donated US$5 million to the people of Palestine through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine, aimed at providing humanitarian assistance in light of the ongoing atrocities faced by Palestinians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also committed to providing RM10 million in aid for Palestinians as part of ongoing humanitarian support.

Malaysia akan membantu membangunkan semula Palestin melalui derma dan wakaf, bukan menggunakan dana pembayar cukai. Oleh itu, rakyat digalakkan menyumbang kepada saluran yang telus dan berwibawa.



PAS KUTIP TUK PALESTIN SAMPAI TAK❓ pic.twitter.com/O4yRCgQgkH — CIKY🅰️Nie (@lady_bugg11) January 31, 2025

