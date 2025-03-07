First Malaysian Owner Picks Up MG Cyberster: World’s Only Electric Convertible With Scissor Doors

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia welcomed its first MG Cyberster owner this week in a moment that would make Jeremy Clarkson raise an approving eyebrow.

A delighted customer collected his striking red electric sports car from SV Auto Haus in Puchong, Selangor.

The handover ceremony at the gleaming showroom marked a milestone for the owner, who wished to be known as Terence, and Malaysia’s EV sports car market.

The MG Cyberster, touted as Malaysia’s first and among the world’s pioneering electric sports cars, sits elegantly in SV Auto Haus Puchong’s modern showroom. I

ts distinctive scissor doors and convertible silhouette promise a silent revolution on Malaysian roads.

Terence (right) beams with pride alongside his groundbreaking MG Cyberster at SV Auto Haus Puchong, becoming Malaysia’s first owner of the electric sports car with its distinctive scissor doors poised to turn heads across the Klang Valley. (Pix: TRP)

World’s Only Electric Convertible with Scissor Doors

As the world’s only soft-top convertible sports car with electric scissor doors, the Cyberster represents a bold statement in automotive innovation.

With its scissor doors dramatically unfurling upward and its convertible profile cutting a distinctive silhouette against the dealership’s pristine floor, the Cyberster certainly knows how to make an entrance.

Speaking to TRP, Terence was clearly smitten with his new purchase.

I’m going to test this car going up to Genting Highlands today. According to reviews, this car is pretty fast, very quiet and stable.

Cancelled Order, Perfect Timing

Terence first spotted the vehicle on Facebook before falling “instantly in love” with it.

He went to find out more about the car during an automotive exhibition at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), before fate and SV Auto Haus Puchong intervened.

I got lucky with SV Auto Haus Puchong. Now I’m the first.

The sleek convertible, which combines the drama of scissor doors with the environmental credentials of an electric powertrain, represents what Terence calls “everything in one car” at a price point he describes as “decent, not too expensive—a very affordable EV sports car.”

The first Malaysian MG Cyberster sits behind the wheel of his electric trophy. His hands grip leather that’s still factory-fresh as he contemplates the silent sprint to Genting Highlands. (Pix: TRP)

Performance That Impresses

The Cyberster boasts remarkable capabilities that justify Terence’s enthusiasm, including a blistering 3.2-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and an even more impressive 2.1-second 80-120km/h sprint.

The all-wheel-drive system delivers power to all four wheels, while drivers can select from four distinct driving modes to suit their preferences.

For the more adventurous, the Cyberster offers launch control for maximum acceleration and even allows the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) to be turned 100% off for a more engaging driving experience.

The chassis, tuned by F1 Championship engineers, features front double wishbone and rear five-link independent suspension, creating a perfect 50:50 front-rear weight distribution.

Engineering Excellence

The Cyberster’s electric powertrain features an advanced eight-layer flat wire winding and waterfall grid oil-cooled motor, while the Cell To Pack (CTP) ultra-thin one-pack battery structure optimizes weight and space.

Its aerodynamic design achieves an impressive 0.269 wind resistance coefficient, complemented by the distinctive Kammback tail styling and arrow-shaped taillights.

Inside, the Cyberster offers a premium environment with Y-shaped sports seats and a classic wraparound cabin design.

The cutting-edge technology continues with a wraparound triple-screen interface and exclusive BOSE sound tuning.

Safety features include convertible-specific anti-roll capability, essential for open-top performance driving.

China acquired British 🇬🇧 auto marque MG and turned it electric. In Australia 🇦🇺, MG is absolutely molesting Tesla down under, outselling $TSLA 5:1. MG electric roadster called Cyberster 👇 hurls shame and shade at Elon Musk’s perpetually delayed Roadster pic.twitter.com/cZgm6BhIPm — Facts Chaser 🌎 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@Factschaser) February 21, 2025

Genting First, Penang Later

While acknowledging Malaysia’s EV infrastructure still faces “some hiccups” with limited charging points, Terence plans to enjoy his Cyberster primarily around the Klang Valley for now.

I might wait until more charging ports are available before attempting a trip to Penang.

The dealership, which has positioned itself at the forefront of MG’s electric revolution in Malaysia, deserves credit for making this historic delivery possible.

Their spacious Puchong facility provided the perfect backdrop for the handover, with the Cyberster’s eye-catching design complementing the modern showroom aesthetic.

The serpentine tarmac of Genting Highlands unfurls like a black ribbon against Malaysia’s emerald jungle canopy, offering the perfect playground for the country’s first MG Cyberster. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As Terence prepared for his maiden voyage to Genting Highlands—a fitting baptism for any sports car in Malaysia—one couldn’t help but think this was the kind of automotive adventure that would have made excellent television on Top Gear’s test track.

And as the scissor doors closed with a satisfying thunk and the Cyberster silently powered away from SV Auto Haus Puchong, it was clear that Malaysia’s EV sports car era had officially begun—not with the roar of an engine, but with the whisper of electric motors and the unmistakable swagger of those theatrical doors.

