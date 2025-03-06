[Watch] Toxic Beauty: Influencer’s Apology Can’t Erase Mercury Scandal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A beauty influencer who faced widespread criticism for selling mercury-containing skincare products formally apologized today for the incident and for not responding immediately to the public.

Beautrice Mok posted an Instagram video in which she apologized repeatedly and bowed to viewers at the end.

She also provided contact information for customers seeking refunds for Molly Care products in the comments.

In the video, she explained that she delayed her response because she wanted to investigate the situation thoroughly first.

I always believed that having permits from the Ministry of Health (KKM), safety reports, and ingredient lists from manufacturers was sufficient. Despite four years of selling experience, I now realize this wasn’t enough. We should have been more careful and had all products independently tested.

Apology Falls Flat: Public Questions Influencer’s Sincerity

Mok explained that she had been using these products herself, even during her pregnancy, and was just as shocked when she saw the news from KKM.

Mok explained that her product testing reports would take two weeks, and she was concerned that anything she said could impact potential legal proceedings.

I have no intention of evading or shirking responsibility.

She expressed gratitude for positive and negative feedback from people who know her, strangers, and customers, and apologized again for the incident.

Many remain unconvinced despite her apology, feeling that her video apology seemed scripted and insincere.

Some also noted that since she claimed to be a long-term user of the products, yet her bare face appears undamaged, they find it difficult to trust her statements fully.

This apology comes after her husband, who owns the company that resells the beauty products, had previously stepped forward to clarify the situation.

KKM Takes Action Against Dangerous Cosmetics

KKM banned five cosmetics in February after discovering they contain harmful substances, including mercury, which can damage kidneys and affect brain development.

The banned products, including Molly Care Night Cream, contain betamethasone 17-valerate, hydroquinone and tretinoin – substances that can cause skin thinning, irritation and increased cancer risk when used without medical supervision.

The ministry has revoked all product notifications, making their sale illegal throughout Malaysia.

Sellers face potential fines of up to RM25,000 and three years imprisonment for violations.

Consumers have been advised to stop using these products immediately, seek medical attention if experiencing adverse effects, and can verify cosmetic safety status through the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) website or mobile application.

