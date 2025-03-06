[Watch] Tornado Strikes Sekinchan, Rips Off Rooftops In Shocking Footage

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A tornado has swept through Sekinchan, Selangor, even tearing off house rooftops.

Residents of Sekinchan captured footage this morning (6 March) of a tornado forming at a paddy farming area.

The videos document the tornado travelling hundreds of meters and destroying two to three houses.

According to social media, the tornado initially formed over rice fields before rapidly moving across the paddies and ripping off roofs from nearby houses.

Nature's Wrath Unleashed

Zinc roofing sheets could be seen flying through the air as the tornado passed.

Beyond lifting objects from the ground, the tornado emitted a terrifying “whooshing” sound that struck fear in those who heard it.

After crossing a stretch of rice fields, the tornado tore off the entire roof of another house in a heart-stopping moment, though the tornado began to weaken shortly afterwards.

The entire event lasted about two minutes, from the tornado’s formation until it gradually dissipated.

Debris scattered in the air eventually fell across the rice fields.

A damaged home in Sekinchan in the aftermath of the tornado, its roof completely torn away and belongings exposed to the elements as debris litters the surrounding area. (Pix: Facebook/Ulick Chia)

Community Rallies as Officials Provide Emergency Aid

As authorities assess the damage and assist affected residents, the community faces the daunting task of rebuilding what was lost in those terrifying two minutes—a grim reminder that human constructions remain vulnerable to powers beyond our control.

According to Sekinchan assemblyman Datuk Ng Suee Lim, the strong tornado-like winds struck areas around Parit 4 near the Tanjung Karang parliamentary boundary.

More than 10 homes belonging to Indian and Malay farmers were affected and suffered severe damage.

The DAP Sekinchan team, including the Sekinchan Indian Community Leader and the Tanjung Karang Parliamentary Coordinator, quickly went to the scene to assess the situation and assist the victims.

