Over 100 Dead Pigs Found In River, Foul Stench Surrounds Village In Negeri Sembilan

More than 100 diseased pig carcasses have been discovered dumped in a waterway at Bukit Pelanduk, creating an unbearable stench throughout the area and marking a disturbing escalation in illegal animal disposal across Negeri Sembilan.

This latest incident follows similar cases at Kampung Baru Tanah Merah Site A in Port Dickson, revealing a pattern that began in February when pig farms in neighbouring states reportedly experienced African Swine Fever outbreaks.

After local vigilance thwarted the dumping attempts in Port Dickson, perpetrators moved their operations to this new location.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun confirmed during a state executive council press conference that this is the third occurrence despite multiple warnings.

The latest discovery near the long-inactive Bukit Pelanduk pig farming area (pig-rearing here was banned following the 1998 Nipah virus outbreak) indicates these animals were transported from outside the state, prompting calls for immediate intervention to prevent the area from becoming a permanent dumping ground.

I once again remind the Negeri Sembilan Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and other authorities including the police to tighten enforcement in the affected area. There is no pig farming in Bukit Pelanduk, yet carcasses of these animals are being sent there.

It’s Worse Than Before: Councillor Describes Horrific Scene of Rotting Pig Carcasses

Port Dickson Municipal Councillor Kenny Chiew Chi Kin described a horrific scene upon arriving at the site—pig carcasses dumped directly into a forest stream, with many already black and bloated, suggesting they were transported in batches over time.

Unlike previous incidents where attempts were made to bury the remains, these carcasses were left exposed alongside scattered pig organs in plastic bags.

Department of Environment (DOE) officials discovered the situation during a routine patrol and have collected water samples to test for contamination.

Chiew has called for much stricter enforcement measures, noting that the previous RM500 fine for illegal pig burial is grossly inadequate to deter such environmentally destructive behaviour that threatens public health by potentially spreading dangerous diseases.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Astro Awani.

