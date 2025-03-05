[Watch] Woman Suddenly Throws Rock At Tesla’s Windscreen, Caught On Camera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all heard about road rage and it’s often from the driver’s point of view, but have you seen it from a pedestrian’s point of view?

On 2 March, a woman in an all-green outfit was caught in the act on a Tesla’s Sentry Mode, a security feature that monitors suspicious activity around the vehicle.

In the video posted on DashCam Malaysia, the woman held a pile of files on one arm and a rock with her other hand. She walked determinedly towards the car and flung the rock before briskly walking away.

The rock smashed the front windscreen with cracks spreading in a circular shape on the glass surface.

It’s unknown why the woman did what she did and whether the car owner lodged a police report.

A screenshot of the dashcam recording shows the woman flinging the rock.

Netizens wondered if the driver did something wrong to the woman. Some claimed something must have prompted the woman to behave like that.

Meanwhile, others believe vandalism was still not the right course of action even if both parties weren’t seeing eye to eye.

Or could it be a case of lashing out against Tesla owner Elon Musk?

