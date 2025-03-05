TRP
[Watch] Road Rage Escalates As Van Driver Kicks Vehicle In Petaling Jaya's SS2
[Watch] Road Rage Escalates As Van Driver Kicks Vehicle In Petaling Jaya's SS2

What began as a near-collision escalated dramatically when a driver allegedly exited their vehicle to verbally confront another motorist who had honked at them.

by
March 5, 2025
According to a social media post that circulated online, a concerning incident of road rage was reported near a traffic light junction in the SS2 area of Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The alleged victim reported that while turning at a traffic light junction, another driver dangerously cut across their path, nearly causing a collision with the complainant’s vehicle and another car ahead.

The situation reportedly escalated when the complainant honked in response to the dangerous manoeuvre.

According to the account, the other driver stopped their vehicle, exited, and verbally confronted the complainant.

After returning to his vehicle, the complainant honked again, apparently in protest of being scolded despite not being at fault for the near-miss.

In the video, passengers can be heard screaming as the aggressive driver kicked the vehicle, followed by voices stating they would report the incident to the police.

The Wisdom Of Restraint On The Roads

The post claims that the confrontation intensified when the complainant followed the other driver to record the incident, at which point the other driver allegedly stopped again and damaged the complainant’s vehicle by kicking the rear window.

Social media users responding to the post have offered mixed reactions, with some encouraging the complainant to file a police report.

In contrast, others suggested sharing complete video evidence of the entire incident.

Road safety advocates cannot stress enough how vital it is to keep your cool behind the wheel – no matter how justified your anger might feel in the moment – urging drivers to drive away from trouble for the sake of their families.

Record incidents safely if necessary, and trust proper authorities to handle enforcement rather than risking the devastating consequences when road rage spirals out of control over something as trivial as dented pride.

READ MORE: [Watch] Elderly SUV Driver Rams Tow Truck Driver After Being Blocked And Provoked

