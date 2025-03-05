[Watch] Malaysian Influencer Goes Live On TikTok To Talk About Wife’s Fatal Fall From Subang Jaya Condo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A well-known entrepreneur and social media influencer, Ridzokumura (Abd Ridzuan Abdul Mutalib), has revealed details about the death of his Japanese wife, Akiko Okumura, who died last week.

His statement comes after police confirmed that the 50-year-old Japanese woman who fell from a condominium in SS16 in Subang Jaya, Selangor, was indeed his wife.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

The revelation shocked many followers as the couple had appeared together on a livestream just the night before the incident.

Don’t Make Baseless Assumptions

Speaking during a TikTok livestream, Ridzuan addressed rumours circulating online about his wife’s death, insisting that she likely slipped and fell accidentally.

I heard a sound like someone falling around 1 am, but I thought it was a traffic accident because our home is next to a highway.

He described waking the following day to an unusual silence, as his wife would typically prepare breakfast for him and their son, Sky Taizo Okumura.

I started feeling uneasy, went to our bedroom and found the window open and damaged.

Discovery And Aftermath

Ridzuan said he rushed downstairs by climbing through the window and found his wife lying face down on the ground.

He immediately asked security to call for an ambulance and police.

I didn’t want to move her in case she was still alive. Shortly after, I ran back upstairs to get a towel to cover her body.

The entrepreneur warned that he would not hesitate to take action against those spreading false information about his wife’s death.

The couple were well-known figures on Malaysian social media, regularly sharing aspects of their family life with followers.

Police Investigation Continues

Police have not indicated any suspicious circumstances surrounding Akiko’s death.

Nevertheless, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan explained that the investigation process remains thorough.

Although it has been classified as sudden death, we will examine if there are any criminal elements, self-harm, or other factors involved. If criminal elements are detected, only then will we reclassify it under criminal offenses.

Hussein added that if any new evidence or witness statements emerge suggesting criminal elements, police would reclassify the nature of the case.

The state police chief also advised the public to refrain from speculating or commenting negatively about the case out of respect for the grieving family and to avoid interfering with ongoing investigations.

The Japanese Embassy in Malaysia and Akiko’s family in Japan have been notified of her death, according to police.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Harian Metro.

