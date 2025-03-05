Remember Those “Genius” Fuel Saver Cards? Looks Like They’re Making A Comeback

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some of you might remember a “magical” card that was being sold around the country which were claimed by its agents that it could not only reduce your electricity bill, but also give your vehicle’s petrol more mileage and even cure certain illnesses.

It already sounds like baloney, yet many have actually fallen into believing that these cards could actually do all those things.

A user on TikTok recently shared a video showing himself speaking over a testimony of the card, which said “Drove from Kedah to KL today and filled up on RON97 petrol for RM12.30 only. Enough to reach KL”.

What does it do and how does it work exactly?

The card has been said to promise better fuel economy by up to 30% and is used by holding it against a petrol pump hose while you fill up your car.

Online car trader Carsome quoted a certain fuel saver card agent as saying “Petrol is a combustible liquid with active atoms which could frequently cause leaks and wastage whenever the fuel cap is opened. The card controls wastage through waves that are produced by this card. These waves control the petrol vapours that come out of the fuel tank, providing fuel savings of up to 30 percent”.

A demonstration video on YouTube shows how the so-called fuel-saving card could break petrol molecules from microns to nano-microns to prevent fuel vapourisation.

Carsome emphasised that car manufacturers have spent millions to perfect the internal combustion engine, making it not only powerful but also fuel-efficient. The same goes for petrol companies which have invested massive amounts of money to make their formulas better for fuel economy.

On top of that, if car and petrol companies know of this fuel-saving card’s technology, surely they would be developing their own to market to all petrol vehicle owners.

Meanwhile, the card’s ability to reduce electricity bills can be found in a part of this blog, which says the card generates a vibrational wave that aligns voltage and electrical waves, thereby reducing energy wastage.

Netizens have a blast bashing the product

On social media, it’s apparent that Malaysians have heard of this product and also think it is a fraudulent money-making scheme designed to exploit the gullible.

