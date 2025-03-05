Malaysians Have RM12.7 Billion In Unclaimed Money Just Sitting Around — CHECK NOW To See If Some Is YOURS!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim just dropped a financial bombshell: the amount of unclaimed money is now at a whopping RM12.7 billion.

This isn’t pocket change we’re talking about, folks—this is serious money and some of it could be yours!

Anwar spilt the beans while answering a question in Parliament, and the amount floors us.

That’s enough money to buy approximately 12,700 luxury condos in Kuala Lumpur, or roughly 254,000 Perodua Myvis.

So, how do you check if you’ve forgotten cash?

It’s SUPER EASY!

saje cek baru ni i got rm275.21 wang tak dituntut. dh apply 4.9.2023 online. Let see how many days baru clear masuk akaun. Last time on 2020 i got rm700 from wang tak dituntut. Insurans juga 😬 pic.twitter.com/2EC3KKJ7OG — axxtbxtc (@mrseff28) September 10, 2023

TREASURE HUNT: How to Check If You’ve Got Hidden Riches

Just head over to https://egumis.anm.gov.my/ and follow the simple steps to see if you’re one of the lucky Malaysians with unclaimed funds.

Alternatively, if you prefer the old-school approach, you can visit any Accountant General’s Department counter in your state.

The issue comes up YEAR AFTER YEAR, and recently, the government has been working overtime to spread the word about this treasure trove, hosting awareness events nationwide.

They’ve set up booths at government offices and public spaces, practically begging people to claim their money.

MONEY MYSTERIES: How Cash Gets “Lost” in the System!

But wait, how does money become “unclaimed” anyway?

Typically, these funds come from dormant bank accounts, unredeemed deposits, uncashed checks, insurance payouts that were never collected, or even forgotten employee benefits.

If an account sits inactive for seven years, the money gets transferred to the Registrar of Unclaimed Moneys.

If it remains unclaimed for another 10 years after that, it will PERMANENTLY belong to the government.

TICK TOCK: The Government’s Countdown to YOUR Cash

It used to be 15 years, but the law was conveniently amended last year.

Who would’ve thought the government would be eager to shorten the waiting period for billions in free money?

Nothing says “fiscal responsibility” like speeding up the process of keeping YOUR forgotten cash.

So what are you waiting for? Check RIGHT NOW! You might discover you’re secretly wealthy.

Ramai agaknya tak perasan, ya, bahawa selain sedap‐sedap korek RM3 bilion lagi daripada tabung KWAP, Kerajaan Madani pun dapatlah “durian runtuh” pada bulan April 2024 lepas sebab Akta Wang Tidak Dituntut telah dipinda mereka di parlimen.



. pic.twitter.com/f1tO6gXFaC — Naratif Rakyat 🇲🇾 (@NaratifRakyat) February 10, 2025

Parts of this story have been sourced from NST.

