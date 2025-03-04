[Watch] AirAsia Passenger’s Baggage Complaint Takes Flight As Others Point Out Basic Math Error

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A passenger’s complaint about AirAsia’s carry-on baggage allowance has gone viral—but not for the reasons she likely intended.

The drama unfolded when a passenger took to social media to express her frustration after being told at the airport that she and her husband couldn’t combine their 7kg carry-on allowances into a shared 14kg limit.

According to her post, the couple had packed one bag weighing 8kg and another at 6kg.

Put together; it is still 14kg; they said they need to split (rearrange) the baggage; why so childish? It’s still the same weightage; if it’s different, there’s nothing to say.

Her post was complete with laughing-crying emojis that suggested she found the situation absurdly strict.

Luggage Dispute Escalates into Regional Pride Debate

The post quickly attracted attention and prompted numerous responses from social media folks who clarified the airline’s longstanding policies.

They pointed out that AirAsia’s policy has consistently been 7kg per passenger—not a pooled allowance that couples or groups can redistribute.

“This is your problem. How could two people possibly combine to make 14kg? They’re just doing their jobs,” commented one Facebook user.

Another user even shared a screenshot of AirAsia’s baggage policy clearly stating “7kg Carry-on baggage (included)” per passenger, adding that “it’s written in black and white… maybe they were lenient before, which is why everyone now thinks they’re being difficult.”

The criticism continued when a Sarawakian wrote: “Don’t embarrass Sarawak. I’ve only heard of 7kg per person; when was it only 14kg for two people? Just move some items to the other person’s bag. Staff get criticized whether they strictly enforce rules or not. Their job is difficult.”

This prompted a defensive response from the passenger: “What glory have you brought to Sarawak? Please enlighten us,” escalating what began as a complaint about luggage policies into a regional pride debate.

Understanding AirAsia’s Carry-On Policy: What You Need to Know

AirAsia permits you to carry two pieces of cabin baggage with a total weight of 7kg and one small bag (like a handbag or laptop bag) that should not exceed 40cm x 30cm x 10cm.

Make sure each bag does not exceed the weight limit.

Siapa² yg nak travel guna AirAsia, tengok video ni dulu.



1. AA 7kgs policy ni memang strict gila hari ni. Bilangan bag nak bawa naik pun dia akan kira.



2. Nak selamat, beli je extra hand carry ataupun check in luggage.



3. Nak bergaduh takda guna dh kt situ. Jd pengguna bijak. pic.twitter.com/rPkeM7xGzE — Zac (@ZacZakirin13) November 15, 2024

And no, you can’t combine with other passengers.

If you need to carry more than 7kg, consider upgrading to Xtra Carry-On and Fast Pass, which allows you to carry up to 14kg for two pieces but with a maximum of 10kg per bag.

If your baggage exceeds the allowed weight or size, be prepared to pay excess baggage fees, which vary based on the route and time of purchase.



Pack light, and do the math right. (Pix: AirAsia)

